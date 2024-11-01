Brighton midfield ace nominated for top award alongside Man City and Chelsea stars

All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton’s on loan midfielder Facundo Buonanotte has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player and Goal of the Month awards for October.

The Argentinian is on a season-long loan with Leicester City, and his goals against Bournemouth and Southampton in October helped the Foxes secure back-to-back victories.

His strike against the Cherries has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Month award. He cut in from the right, chopped past a defender and rifled in from 12 yards.

Buonanotte has now been involved in five Premier League goals (three goals, two assists) in eight appearances.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper, speaking last week, said: “He made 27 league appearances for Brighton last season and that's probably why we are seeing him being more than capable of being in the Premier League as a young player.

"We've also gone through a little bit of that process of showing some things we've got from certain games and getting him up to speed and in our ideas.

“He's definitely taken his opportunities so far. We're continuing to enjoy working with him and certainly in his first-half performance against Bournemouth he showed that he's a player that can make a difference.

“He’s aggressive without the ball. We have to make sure we give him the platform to work with it. Although he’s not ours, we’ll still commit to him like he’s ours.

“He’s definitely got that wonder, you can see he loves football and wants to play. Young players should have that wonder of going to do things, being a free spirit. You should never try to take that away from a player of his type.”

Also nominated for the Goal of the Month award are: Andreas Pereira (Manchester City v Fulham), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City v Fulham), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United v Brentford), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth v Arsenal), Josko Gvardiol (Wolves v Manchester City), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea v Newcastle).

Brighton six-goal striker Danny Welbeck has also been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award.