Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder is not in the squad picked to face Manchester United, as he finalises his move away from the club.

Moder, 25, looks set to leave this January, with Champions League club Feyenoord expected to sign him.

Moder is out of contract this summer and this window represents the last chance for Albion to receive a fee for the player the signed from Lech Poznan in 2020 for around £7m.

Feyenoord, who already have Brighton talent Ibrahim Osman on a season loan, are looking to conclude a deal for Moder in the region of £1.5m.

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder is not in the squad picked to face Manchester United, as he finalises his move away from the club. Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images

Everton, Leicester and Wolves have all been linked with the Poland international, who has now fully recovered from a long-term ACL injury.

Moder almost joined Leicester in the previous window as part of a deal to bring Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the Amex Stadium. That move however collapsed as Dewsbury-Hall opted for Chelsea and the Seagulls swiftly moved on to other midfield targets.

