Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo determined to 'succeed in Europe' as Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool circle

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls from Independiente del Valle in 2021, despite interest from Manchester United, in a deal worth £4.5 million.

The Ecuadorian international has been linked with moves to heavyweights Chelsea, the Red Devils and Liverpool following an impressive start to the Premier League season, helping Albion to fourth in the table after six games.

Speaking to Argentine newspaper Olé, Caicedo said: “They were the ones who helped me take the next step, which was England. If I hadn’t come to a club like that, I wouldn’t be here [at Brighton].

“To reach big teams you need more than all discipline and hard work in every training session. They helped me, since I arrived, to make an effort and give my 200 percent.

“Sometimes I had things as a child, like not wanting to train, but they helped me get rid of those bad habits and I was able to make my way through the Primera de Independiente, thanks to my dedication and effort. Thanks to the fact that they were behind me supporting me and removing my bad habits, making me strive daily and not lose, mainly, my humility.

“Independiente will be my home, always. In the future, when I succeed in Europe, I would love to go back there and help many kids so that they have a different mentality and can do things well here in Europe.

“Sometimes I am training at Brighton and I think I am there [at Independiente], because the training is very similar: intense, short game and others. Every time I train here, it reminds me of Independiente."

Since making his debut for Albion in April 2022, after a loan spell in Belgium with Beerschot, Caicedo has only lost two out of the 14 games he has started.