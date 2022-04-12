Brighton midfielder shows what Manchester United and West Ham missed after dazzling debut at Arsenal

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo was an influential figure during Albion's 2-1 Premier League victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

As far as Premier League debuts go, it could not have gone much better for Moisés Caicedo.

The Ecuador international was handed his first Premier League start in the heart of the midfield at the Emirates Stadium and Caicedo delivered a powerful and composed display.

The 20-year-old was part of a midfield that included Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu and the trio completely dominated the Arsenal midfield.

“I feel really good on the pitch and now I am really happy for my teammates for me and my family, because we did it,” said Caicedo speaking to BBC Sussex after the 2-1 win at the

Emirates. “My family are abroad but from there they are supporting me.”

Caicedo joined Albion from Ecuador outfit Independiente del Valle last year for around £4m and was loaned to Belgian team Beerschot.

He returned in January as Bissouma was at the Afcon and there were injury concerns to Mwepu.

The former Man United and West Ham target has impressed the management since his arrival and is now expected to play a key role in Potter’s team in the closing stages of the Premier League campaign.

Albion are 11th with seven matches remaining and are determined to achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

He added: “Playing was incredible for me because I have played in Ecuador but not like this, with this atmosphere it is incredible for me I felt really good.

"I want to play every week against teams like Man City, Arsenal and Man United, it's a dream to play in the Premier League."

Albion boss Graham Potter added: “When he came back from his loan we were actually doing quite well. Our results were positive.

“It’s not so easy to come from Belgium and into the team and wait for the right opportunity.

“Then we start to lose so again it’s not necessarily the right time to put him in.

“He has had to be patient.

“He has had some really positive experiences with his national team and then, for the game today, I felt we had to be strong in that midfield area.”

“Moises, Enock and Yves in midfield I thought could be helpful for us.

“He is a young player of huge potential.