Albion midfielder Malick Yalcouye has joined Austrian club Sturm Graz on a season-long loan.

Men’s first-team head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Malick is a very exciting prospect for us. He is only 18 and his career is only just starting to develop.

“I have been impressed with Malick since he joined us earlier this summer, and now he has the chance to get good experience in a competitive domestic league and at Champions League level with Sturm Graz.

“We are looking forward to watching him develop and our pathway development manager Gordon Greer will monitor his progress throughout the season.”

Malick joined Albion in July for around £6m on a five-year contract from IFK Gothenburg, for whom he made 14 appearances last season after breaking into their team in February. He started his career in the Ivory Coast with ASEC Mimosas, making his senior debut for them in August 2023.

Seven more players are expected to leave Brighton before the transfer window closes this Friday. Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has been linked with a loan to Hull, Burnley are reportedly interested in taking Jeremy Sarmiento on loan and Portsmouth hope to add Amario Cozier-Duberry, who joined Brighton after leaving Arsenal earlier this summer.

The Seagulls also hope to offload midfield duo Jakub Moder and Mo Dahoud, while full backs Odel Offiah and Imari Samuels could also exit in the coming days.