Brighton must handle in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marseille's secret weapon

Brighton will need to keep red-hot forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under wraps but a surprising outlet may be Marseille's biggest source of creativity.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Marseille is the one to watch for Brighton

That is according to French football expert Jeremy Smith, who has given Sussex World the down low on what Albion can expect from the Ligue 1 outfit in Thursday's Europa League clash at the Amex.

The Seagulls have to win to top the group and avoid a two-leg play-off against one of the third-placed Champions League teams, but Smith warns it will not be an easy task.

What can Brighton expect from Marseille?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The problem with Marseille is they are one of those clubs where everything is going brilliantly or they are in a crisis. He [manager Gennaro Gattuso] came in (late September) when the club was a mess, the squad isn't the strongest it's been, so it took him a bit of time to find his feet but recently things have improved. They are creeping up the table, have won four in a row in all competitions, and in the last few matches they have looked good and free-scoring, including in both games against Ajax.”

Who are the dangermen?

"Aubameyang looked like a bit of a busted flush in the league this season, missing sitter after sitter, but in the last few matches, he has scored seven goals in four games, including a hat-trick against Ajax. He is coming up with the goals but, for me, the most influential player right now is Jonathan Clauss, the right wing-back who is now a French international. He is arguably their most consistent defender and their most creative attacker. The matchup with [Kaoru] Mitoma and Brighton's left-back could be an interesting duel."

What are their weaknesses?

"Previously Marseille had Dimitri Payet and Alexis Sanchez who were talented, versatile players but they don't have a good, creative central midfield. They have some good, hard-working central midfielders but it's only really Amine Harit who creates something from that part of the field, and summer signing Ismaila Sarr has been a bit disappointing so far. Their attacks mainly come from the wings and the midfield battles hard and then tries to get the ball wide. Gattuso seems to be playing to the team's strengths rather than stamping his own style on their game plan.

"Until recently I would have said there wasn't enough creativity in attack. For example, in that 1-1 draw at Strasbourg last month, they went behind early, then looked brilliant to get the equaliser but as soon as they got level they went into their shell, rather than pushing on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aubameyang's recent form puts a different slant on it but I would still say defensively their defenders have mistakes in them but I would still say they are stronger there than in attack."

How do you see the game going?