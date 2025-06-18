Brighton named Premier League’s most budget-friendly matchday as new fixtures released

Brighton and Hove Albion fans are getting the best bang for their buck in the Premier League, according to a new study.

A new study from ticket comparison platform SeatPick has ranked all 20 clubs based on matchday extras, with Brighton coming out on top.

The Seagulls scored 66.5 out of 100 in the index, edging out Fulham and Crystal Palace to claim the top spot for most affordable matchday experience beyond the ticket price.

So what makes Brighton wallet-friendly, according to this study?

Let’s start with the basics. SeatPick say a pint at the Amex will set you back just £4.95, while a pie comes in at £4.10, which is cheaper than what’s on offer at Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United.

Even the local bus fare is fair: just £5.00 for a day pass.

Then there’s the petrol. For fans driving to the stadium, Brighton has some of the lowest E10 fuel prices in the country at £1.38 per litre, which is only slightly higher than West Ham’s league-low £1.31.

That makes a big difference over a full tank.

Away fans don’t exactly have it easy, though; the average distance to Brighton for away fixtures is 152.48 miles, the third highest in the top ten.

But for the home faithful? Everything’s within reach.