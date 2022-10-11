Brighton need to back Roberto De Zerbi this January transfer window or risk wasting Graham Potter's work

Roberto De Zerbi has a tough task on his hands as Brighton try to maintain their lofty Premier League position

But for all their apparent superiority against a very lacklustre Spurs, Roberto De Zerbi’s Amex debut drew a blank.

But as much as it cuts to the craw to lose to Spurs there were definite grounds for optimism on the back of Albion’s first home defeat this campaign.

Lessons have been learned and we now move on to a five-day period which brings games away to Brentford on Friday night and home to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday – and if our European ambitions are legitimate rather than unrealistic, a six-point return is a pre-requisite.

As the stats showed against Spurs it’s all about fine margins, but with the greatest respect to both the Bees and Forest, these are the teams against whom chances created must be converted into goals.

I’m almost counting down to the final whistle against Villa in mid-November and the beginning of the World Cup hiatus.

I firmly believe that the Potter migration has seen a sea change at the Amex, and not just the obvious one in the dugout.

Potter got us to a place we’ve only ever dreamed about, but to stay in this esteemed company we need a robust January transfer window to provide De Zerbi with the home comforts and perceived embarrassment of riches GP could only long for.

Who knows, we might even get one of the emerging striking talents from the World Cup? What a coup that would be.

Very sadly for the player, we’ve had the news this week that Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football because of a previously undetected heart condition.

Enock had already become a huge asset to the team. He will be missed, but needs to be replaced at the first possible opportunity and I wish him all the best for the future.

At Brentford tomorrow I expect Albion to win a tight game 1-0. And on Tuesday, Forest have to be despatched.

The Forest chairman, Nick Randall, is Worthing born and bred, a long-time mate of mine and an all-round good egg.

No room for sentiment in football?