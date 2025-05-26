Who have been Brighton's best and worst players this season?Who have been Brighton's best and worst players this season?
The best and worst Brighton players in the Premier League this season - according to data experts

By Pepe Lacey
Published 26th May 2025, 14:00 BST

The curtain came down on Brighton’s 2024-25 Premier League campaign on Sunday.

Brighton ended their 2024-25 Premier League campaign on a winning note as they emphatically beat Spurs 4-1 in north London.

Despite the hosts taking the lead through Dominic Solanke in the first half, the Seagulls turned it around after the break with Jack Hinshelwood, Matt O’Riley and Diego Gomez all on the scoresheet.

The three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ensured Fabian Hurzeler’s men finished eighth in the top flight but missed out on a return to European football by eight points.

Nonetheless, it was an impressive maiden campaign for the German at the Amex Stadium, winning 20 of his 42 games in charge as well as taking Albion to an FA Cup quarter final.

But who have been the standout players for Brighton over the course of the season?

With data provided by football analytic’s website, WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been the best and worst members of the squad in the Premier League this term.

Note: Only players who have featured more than five times have been included.

Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.14.

1. Solly March

Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.14. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Appearances: 29; Rating: 6.34.

2. Simon Adringra

Appearances: 29; Rating: 6.34. Photo: Clive Mason

Appearances: 13; Rating: 6.35.

3. Igor Julio

Appearances: 13; Rating: 6.35. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Appearances: 25; Rating: 6.39.

4. Lewis Dunk

Appearances: 25; Rating: 6.39. | Getty Images Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

