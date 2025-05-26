Brighton ended their 2024-25 Premier League campaign on a winning note as they emphatically beat Spurs 4-1 in north London.

The three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ensured Fabian Hurzeler’s men finished eighth in the top flight but missed out on a return to European football by eight points.

Nonetheless, it was an impressive maiden campaign for the German at the Amex Stadium, winning 20 of his 42 games in charge as well as taking Albion to an FA Cup quarter final.

But who have been the standout players for Brighton over the course of the season?

With data provided by football analytic’s website, WhoScored, we’ve used their ratings to work out who has been the best and worst members of the squad in the Premier League this term.

Note: Only players who have featured more than five times have been included.

1 . Solly March Appearances: 8; Rating: 6.14. Photo: Mike Hewitt

2 . Simon Adringra Appearances: 29; Rating: 6.34. Photo: Clive Mason

3 . Igor Julio Appearances: 13; Rating: 6.35. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images