Brighton ‘not entirely willing to sell’ defender after receiving ‘two, if not more, offers’ from European club

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly received ‘two, if not more, offers’ from Polish club Legia Warszawa for young defender James Furlong, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Włodarczyk.

The 21-year-old has made a solitary senior appearance for the Seagulls since joining the club’s academy from Irish outfit Shamrock Rovers in May 2022.

The left-back made his professional debut for Albion in August 2022, appearing as a late substitute in the 3-0 away win at Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Furlong joined Motherwell on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season in January, and went on to make 16 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

Now 15-time Ekstraklasa champions Legia have their sights set on the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, according to Włodarczyk.

The Meczyki.pl journalist claims Legia Warszawa want to sign Furlong on a permanent deal, but Brighton are ‘not entirely willing to sell him’.

Włodarczyk said a loan move was out of the question for Legia, and went on to explain why the Seagulls should part ways with Furlong this summer.

Speaking on Meczyki.pl’s YouTube program, Okno Transferowe, as relayed by Transfery.info, Włodarczyk said: “There have already been two, if not more, offers and this is confirmed.

“Legia are actually trying to get this player, while Brighton are not entirely willing to sell him.