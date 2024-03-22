Brighton now have serious competition for '£25m' Leicester ace this summer as Man United make 'initial enquiry'

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed for Leicester this season and is wanted by Brighton and Man United

Brighton narrowly missed out on landing Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall last January and are expected to return this summer.

Dewsbury-Hall, 25, has been excellent this season for the Championship title chasers, with 10 goals and 13 assists for the Foxes so far.

Brighton made a bold move in January but their reported £25m offer fell short of Leicester’s valuation, which was thought to be closer to £40m.

The dynamic of the deal has though changed dramatically this week. Leicester were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League for an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules during their previous seasons in the top flight. The Foxes could now face a points deduction if found to have broken the financial regulations.

On top of that, Manchester United are now said to be in the running for Dewsbury-Hall as they look to revamp their midfield for next season. According to eplindex.com, United have made an initial enquiry and see the Leicester man as a potential upgrade on the ageing Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Brighton remain determined to bolster their midfield options, having lost Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool last summer. The Seagulls are currently eighth in the Premier League and battling to qualify for the Europa League once again.

