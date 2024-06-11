Brighton open contract talks with £70k-a-week star wanted by Bundesliga club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be in talks with Germany international Pascal Gross on a new contract.

Gross, 32, has one-year remaining on his current deal this summer and has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga – with Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly keen to offer a three-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Albion midfielder is currently with the German national team and preparing for the European Champions, which starts this Friday when host nation Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena.

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross scores Germany's second goal during the international friendly against Greece

Gross joined Albion for around £3m in 2017 from FC Ingolstadt and has been one of the club’s most important players in their Premier League era.

Last term he played in a variety of positions and scored five goals with 13 assists from 47 appearances and was voted the fans’ and players’ player of the year.

Gross has previously hinted at a return to Germany for professional and family reasons but Brighton, according to the Athletic, want him to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German last extended his contract with Brighton in April 2023 and his estimated salary of around £70,000 per week already places him among the top earners at Brighton.