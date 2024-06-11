Brighton open contract talks with £70k-a-week star wanted by Bundesliga club
Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be in talks with Germany international Pascal Gross on a new contract.
Gross, 32, has one-year remaining on his current deal this summer and has been linked with a move back to the Bundesliga – with Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly keen to offer a three-year contract.
The Albion midfielder is currently with the German national team and preparing for the European Champions, which starts this Friday when host nation Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena.
Gross joined Albion for around £3m in 2017 from FC Ingolstadt and has been one of the club’s most important players in their Premier League era.
Last term he played in a variety of positions and scored five goals with 13 assists from 47 appearances and was voted the fans’ and players’ player of the year.
Gross has previously hinted at a return to Germany for professional and family reasons but Brighton, according to the Athletic, want him to stay.
The German last extended his contract with Brighton in April 2023 and his estimated salary of around £70,000 per week already places him among the top earners at Brighton.
Albion also remain in talks to appoint German manager Fabian Hurzeler and it is understood Hurzeler wants his countryman Gross to stay at the Amex Stadium.
