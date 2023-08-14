Brighton open up negotiations with Mosies Caicedo replacement ahead of impending Chelsea move

Brighton & Hove Albion have begun negotiations with Lille over the potential signing of midfielder Carlos Baleba, as a potential replacement to Moises Caicedo.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Seagulls have an agreement with the 19-year-old on personal terms and negotiations are underway between the two clubs over a fee.

Albion’s opening bid for Baleba is said to be in excess of £15m and also includes add-ons.

Baleba is suggested to be Brighton’s preferred choice for a Caicedo replacement, with the Ecudorian midfielder set to join Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

The Cameroonian is highly regarded in Ligue 1 and is seen as a top talent for the future.

Having made his debut for Lille in August last year, Baleba went on to make 21 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s side, finishing in fifth place and qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

The teenager also started for Les Dogues on Friday night in their opening game of the 2023/2024 season, coming off in the 61st minute of their 1-1 draw with Nice.