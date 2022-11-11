Brighton place head of recruitment on 'gardening leave' as talks continue over Chelsea move

The Athletic has reported that Winstanley has formally resigned from his role at the Amex, and is set to take a ‘director of football-style job’ at Stamford Bridge.

The Athletic has also reported that the 43-year-old will play no part in Albion’s recruitment planning for the January transfer window.

The Blues have made moves for a number of Albion personnel this season, both on and off the pitch. Chelsea appointed Seagulls head coach Graham Potter on a five-year deal in September following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea appear to be closing in on their new head of recruitment following the news Brighton & Hove Albion have placed Paul Winstanley on ‘gardening leave’. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The 47-year-old was joined at the Blues by his Albion backroom staff – assistant Billy Reid, first team coaches Björn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

The appointment of Potter saw him reunited with Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella, who completed a move to Chelsea from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m in August.