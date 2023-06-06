Brighton player gallery: Ranking every Albion loan player's 2022-23 season

Brighton sent 11 players out on loan this season, but how did they all get on?

With more then 40 players registered on the club’s books, the Albion regualry looks to make use of short-term deals for their fringe players to get some experience and minutes on the pitch for another side.

This has been used successfully in the past. Players such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Karou Mitoma all spent time out on loan before being brought into the Sussex side.

Speaking about the importance of the loan system, technical director David Weir: “Every player has a plan and football changes every day, so that plan can also change every day. We are not a club that is going to buy Premier League ready players. Our model is buying a little bit early and developing them. Sometimes those loans are the best way of doing that.

The academy graduate is still finding his feet in the professional game and failed to make an impact whilst out on loan at the Rs. Despite this, the midfielder has agreed a move to Loftus Road on a permanent basis from the start of next season.

“We are a club that gives young players the opportunity to play in the Premier League. But that is not the pathway for everyone. Some players need a step in between.”

The colourful centre forward had a torrid start to this season whilst playing for Venezia in Italy, returning home in January before quickly finding himself a part of the Hull City setup. A brace against QPR saved him from finishing the campaign with no goals, but it was certainly a year to forget for the young Irish striker.

The 11 loan players were distributed across six countries during this campaign and SussexWorld has ranked each one out of ten based on their performances for their new sides over the past ten months.

Derby loans manager Gordon Greer described the promising winger's season as a 'mixed bag', which is to be expected for a 20-years-old first full season in men's football, especially a physical division such as League One. Is unlikely to be a Brighton player next season, but will likely find himself a deal with another EFL club.

The full-back has still not shown enough to suggest he will ever be good enough to play for Brighton. But he still had a respectable season in Germany, as Dusseldorf disappointingly missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a sustained run at Vitesse's number one season, conceding a respectable 31 goals in 26 games. Whether he gets offered a new Brighton deal is yet to be seen.

The right winger is moving every closer to being first team ready, 39 games under his belt in Ligue One and with six goals and 2 assists to boot. Another season out on loan might do the trick before the Amex Stadium crowd get to see him.

The Polish midfielder has found his feet playing under Phillip Cocu at Vitesse during this campaign, scoring two goals and assisting five in 29 appearances. The 19-year-old has already spoken publicly about another loan move, potentially returning to the Netherlands club.

The Brighton cult hero has been a stand-out player for Ronny Deila, as Les Rouches narrowly missed out on European football for next season. It is likely De Zerbi might keep the 24-year-old around next season whilst he assess his midfield options.

Basel's top goal scorer (17 goals in 50 games) and a Europa Conference League Semi Final as well. It's been a great season for Zeqiri. It would seem the striker feels more comfortable playing in Switzerland, so expect this move to be made permanent in the near future.