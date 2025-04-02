Brighton player ratings after Aston Villa defeat: plenty of 5s and one 4 after horror debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the Albion player ratings after losing 3-0 to Aston Villa in a Premier League fixture.

Goals from Marcus Rashford in the 51st, Marco Asensio in the 78th minute and Malen in the 99th blew Brighton away as they saw defeat at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday, April 2.

The Seagulls did have promising spells in this one, with a goal disallowed shortly after Aston Villa’s first goal.

Sussex World’s Brighton player ratings:

Brighton lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

B. Verbruggen – 5: Looked a little uneasy in the opening minutes, spilling a shot early doors that almost fell kindly to Marcus Rashford, made up for his blushes. He was partly at fault for Villa’s goal that put them 1-0 up. He was in no man’s land and caught out after a long ball was floated into the path of Rashford after a missed Albion corner.

Pervis Estupiñán – 6: Lacked quality in the first half. Didn’t make any individual mistakes, but didn’t have the best start in this one. As the game went on, he didn’t improve.

Lewis Dunk – 5: Solid in the beginning of this one. Brought assurance to the back line, which was impressive bearing in mind he’s but out with an injury for the last month in the first half. However, he was out of position badly and caught out by Marcus Rashford. It all came from an an Albion corner that was saved, Villa almost immediately floated a long ball into the path of the England International, who was able to chip Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton net. Ended up being a bad performance.

J. Van Hecke – 6: - Almost gave away a penalty in the 37th minute when he took down Ramsey in the box. The referee waved it off, but VAR had a check, which did not overrule the Stuart Attwell’s decision. A lucky boy, it could’ve been given! Overall, none of the defence looked solid.

J. Hinshelwood – 6: Gave away a poor foul in the 20th minute, bringing McGinn down on the side of the box. Received a yellow for the challenge. The freekick led to a chance for Villa’s Cash to strike the ball from close distance, which just went over the bar. He easn

Yasin Ayari – 6: Saw his freekick from outside the box hit the post near the end of the first half. It was a cracking save by Emi Martinez in the Aston Villa goal, which denied Albion to go 1-0 up. They would’ve deserved it. Other than that chance, which would’ve turned the game on its head, there was nothing else to write home about for Ayari.

Diego Gómez - 5: Looked a little cautious in this one. Potential lacking confidence following his penalty shootout miss against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Quarter Final game… Lacked any real hunger in this one which was a shame. Came off in the 72nd minute.

K. Mitoma – 6: Received the ball in a good position just on the edge of the box in the 16th minute as Brighton looked to fortify a strong start to the half despite a shaky moment from goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. However, Mitoma wasn’t able to create that magic in the opening stages. However, it didn’t take long after that. In the 27th minute, Mitoma was Brought down in the box after some superb play by the Seagulls, the crowd roared when referee Stuart Attwell waved off the challenge. Overall, probably Brighton’s best player on the pitch, but still wasn’t able to turn the tide in this game.

B. Gruda – 5: Looked a little quiet in the first half. In the second half, he wasn’t able to up the pace and level of his game. He seemed distant at times, lacking confidence. He also didn’t join in on the attacks as frenquently. Came off in the 84th minute.

S. Adingra – 6: Caused trouble on the flank in the opening minutes for Albion. Quality pass and move play from the home side was frequently through this man. He’s not had a smorgasbord of chances to start recently, but he made a solid impression in the first half. In the second half, he was not able to make a mark.

João Pedro – 5: Wasn’t able to make his mark in the first half, wasn’t the star man the Brighton needed to make the difference as his team pushed for an opener. Albion needed Joao step up for this one.

Subs:

Cashin – 4: Oh Cashin… was out of position to allow Villa to run through in a fast attack, the ball was then slotted to Watkins, who slotted it home. Yes, it’s a harsh rating and it’s his debut for the club (which I hope is the first of many). But, this goal killed the game in a Seagulls perspective. Wieffer – 5: Did not make an impact. Welbeck – 6: Didn’t cause any trouble to Aston Villa. Carlos Baleba –6: Did not make much of an impact. Matt O’Riley – 6: Did not make an impact and struggled to get into the game with the limited minutes he got.