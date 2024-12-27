Brighton player ratings against Brentford as playmaker gets 10 out of 10 for persistence but five for execution

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 27th Dec 2024, 21:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 22:54 GMT
How Brighton players rated against Brentford

Brighton played out an entertaining albeit frustrating 0-0 draw with Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls enjoyed the lion share of possession, created the better chances but Brentford were also a live threat on the break.

Julio Enciso, making his first start of the season, was a lively figure for Brighton and hit the post the with a curling effort in the opening stages. The Paraguayan went on to have seven shots in the first half – mostly off target – as Albion struggled to break through Brentford's stubborn rear guard.

Yoane Wissa had the ball in Brighton's net in the first half but the effort was chalked off by VAR by the tighest of margins.

The second half was more disjointed. Yankuba Minteh, Simon Adingra, Georginio Rutter and Yasin Ayari were all introduced from the bench but failed to break through. Even the late introduction of Solly March – back after a year out with knee injury – could not inspire the Seagulls to a late winner.

Yari had the pick of the late chances but blazed way over from close range. The Sweden international should have scored. Brighton are winless in six and drop to 10th in the table. Here's how they rated…

Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion controls the ball whilst under pressure from Vitaly Janelt of Brentford during the Premier League match at the Amex Stadium

1.

The Dutch No 1 was relieved to see Wissa's early effort chalked off for offside. Calm and measured throughout and had little else in terms of saves to do

2. Bart Verbruggen - 6

Defended well enough and enjoyed his tussle with Bryan Mbeumo but saw little of his attacking play with Mitoma.

3. Pervis Estupinan - 6

The skipper had little to do defensively. A comfortable evening at the back and had one effort from range that he blazed over

4. Lewis Dunk - 6

