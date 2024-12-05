Brighton player ratings against Fulham: three 5's and one 4 after gifted goal

Here are the Brighton and Hove Albion player ratings following their 3-1 defeat against Fulham.

The match began with a harrowing mistake from the back. Dutch international Bart Verbruggen’s pass went straight into Iwobi’s path, and allowed him to take the lead early for Fulham. A really poor start from Albion’s defence, and Igor didn’t help either, passing precariously to his goalkeeper before the blunder.

In the 34th minute, Mitoma crossed the ball superbly to Adingra, who had a clear shot on goal. His effort went straight to the keeper, and it seemed like if that went anywhere else, it’d be in the back of the net.

The seagulls continued to pile on the pressure, looking to close the first half with a goal to make things right, which didn’t happen. At the start of the second half, it was all Fulham and the crowd were cheering them on to double their lead. However, it was Brighton that were able to build some momentum after battling out the cottagers. A great ball from Van Hecke, one touch from Joao Pedro near the edge of the box and Carlos Baleba rifled it into the bottom corner.

Brighton and Hove Albion lost 3-1 away to Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images).

Brighton looked like they were finally alive and kicking in this one, but then more defensive errors came to haunt them. Matt O’Riley scored an own goal in the 79th minute to put Fulham 2-1 up. It was unfortunate for the Danish midfielder, as a corner that wasn’t headed out bounced off him and into the net in a rather bitter fashion.

It got even worse. Gruda was lost possession of the ball straight away and allowed Fulham to attack once again. Iwobi was given too much time on the edge of the box and was able to slot the ball into the back of the net.

It was another disappointing result for the Albion, losing 3-1 away from home. They drew to rock-bottom Southampton last time out.

Here are the player ratings for the Albion:

Bart Verbruggen (GK) -4- Made a very bad blunder at the beginning of the game. Bart Verbruggen’s pass went straight into Iwobi’s path, and allowed him to take the lead early for Fulham. It must be said that he wasn’t helped by Igor, who’s original pass to the keeper put him under the cosh. The young goalkeeper responded positively following the mistake.

Igor Julio -5- Didn’t help his keeper at all amidst the early error. He passed it poorly for the second time in the opening minutes to his keeper, which added to the pressure Fulham’s attack were mounting.

Lewis Dunk -5- Was almost caught out in the opening 10 minutes, as he had left a long ball that went straight onto the darting run of Iwobi.

Joao Pedro -6- A good strike on goal in the 10th minute as Albion looked to make up for an error at the back.

Simon Adingra -6- In the 24th minute, he had saw a tempting long-ranged effort go wide, but was worth a crack. His pace.

Carlos Baleba -8- Drew fouls well in the first half, which began to rile up the opposition. In the 56th minute, he scored a beauty of a shot outside the box first time to make it 1-1. This really got Brighton into the swing of this and came as a shock to Fulham.

Karou Mitoma -6- Seemed a little quiet in the opening minutes.

Mats Wieffer -6- In terms of his play, he was solid in the first half. He was able to make some important challenges in midfield and was able to help Brighton regain some control over the game.

Jan Paul Van Hecke -6- Struggled at the back with his fellow defenders, but did not make any unforced errors. When put under pressure, he was almost unstuck in the 38th minute. Had a chance to score in the 54th minute, his header from a corner just went over the bar. Really put his body on the line and come off in the 72nd minute. He did not look too happy to come off and started kicking seats!

Pervis Estupinan -6- Didn’t really influence the game much in this one.

Matt O’Riley -5- Didn’t really do much in the first half of the game, but he was able to thread through some decent through balls that caused some issues. In the second half, he began to help the Albion. Had a shot blocked in the 62nd minute from close range. Scored an own goal in the 79th minute to put Fulham 2-1 up. It was unfortunate for the Danish midfielder, as a corner that wasn’t headed out bounced off him and into the net in a rather bitter fashion. He was subbed off seconds after!