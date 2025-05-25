Brighton player ratings against Spurs after missing out on Europe: One 9 for local boy brace and three super-sub 7's

Brighton beat the Europa League Champions Spurs 4-1 away their final Premier League game of the season.

Brighton played Spurs away in a Premier League clash on Sunday, May 25.

Spurs began the game full of confidence, coming off their Europa League win on Wednesday.

The stadium was booming with an attendance of 61,449 as Tottenham looked to round off the season with a win.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Europa League winners opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Mats Wieffer trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge and a poor one to concede.

In the second half, Albion were able to level the score thanks to a corner from Gruda, which was headed on by Webster, it fell kindly to Jack Hinshelwood who rifled it home from close range.

After that, the Seagulls were well and truly knocking on Tottenham's door. Their energy levels and attack became prominent, forcing the opposition into defence.

Albion came very close in the 63rd minute of the fixture, with Baleba’s deflected shot hitting the post.

Then in the 65th minute, Jack Hinshelwood gave Brighton the lead with an extremely cheeky backheeled goal from close in. That was his third goal in two matches.

Albion weren’t done there. Diego Gomez was fouled in the box near the end, which awarded his side a penalty. From the spot, Matt O’Riley finished it off expertly.

Then, in the third minute of stoppage time, Diego Gomez, rifled that ball into the top-left corner from outside the box. It was a lovely strike and rounded off a solid performance from Brighton.

Here are the Brighton player ratings after Albion beat Spurs 4-1 away:

Bart Verbruggen - 6- Wasn’t needed in the early stages of the contest. However, he made some important stops near the final stages of the first half. Namely. Mathys Tel’s shot from close range was saved impeccably by the Dutch international.

Igor Julio - 6- Was quite quiet in the opening stages of this one. He did get back into the game, but he wasn’t particularly prominent in this one. Came off in the 59th minute.

Adam Webster - 6- Had a great header saved by Vicario in the Tottenham net. It was a golden opportunity. Looked relatively strong and helped lead the back line with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Brajan Gruda - 6- Gruda was losing the ball in the middle quite frequently early on in the game. Came off in the 75th minute.

Simon Adingra - 6- Had an early chance in the opening minutes of the game. A header from Minteh down to Adingra gave him an opportunity, however, the cross he fizzed in was very wide. Came off at half time.

Yankuba Minteh - 6- He was fizzing the ball into the box to create chances, but it was to a non-existent number 9. Brighton’s strikerless line-up caused Minteh a nightmare! It was a different story in the second half though, as Brighton made it 1-1. Mitoma coming on really helped with the attack, and Minteh was also able to get involved more. Had a point-black shot saved superbly by Vicario in the 62nd minute. If he picked any corner, that would’ve gone in! Came off late in stoppage time.

Carlos Baleba - 6- Looked strong in the opening stages of the game. but he did give the ball away shortly after Spurs made it 1-0. Whilst playing out from the back, he misplaced a pass straight to the opposition. Luckily for him, his blushes were spared.

Yasin Ayari -6- Didn’t look as sharp in the middle of the park. A quiet one from a player who’s found Came off at half time.

Mats Wieffer - 6- Had a speculative shot on goal in the 10th minute that went over the bar. The ball came up nicely for him. He also won the ball well in midfield. However, in the 16th minute, he trod on Mathys Tel’s foot in the box, awarding the home side a penalty. It was a really clumsy challenge. He wasn’t able to improve his form, after tackling a Spurs player whilst on the break, he accidentally let it go. Mathys Tel was able to shoot from point-blank range, but was saved well by Verbruggen.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 6- Was called into action early doors with a dangerous corner, he headed away effectively. Spurs came into this one full of confidence.

Jack Hinshelwood - 9- Showed his versatiltiy in all areas of the pitch. Scored twice, both from close range. He was in the right places at the right time! Hinshelwood’s goal in the 65th minute was ever so cheeky, a backheeled goal in that fashion was outrageous.

Subs:

Karou Mitoma - 7- Instantly made an impact off the bench, he was a real threat. With transfer speculation, it could be Mitoma’s last action for the club. If so, he had a great last appearance and looked as quality as ever.

Diego Gomez - 7- Had a chance to make it 1-2 to Albion shortly after Hinshelwood’s goal. However, it’s straight at the keeper. He was fouled late on which awarded Albion a penalty. Scored an absolute screamer in stoppage time.

Joel Veltman - 6- Helped sure up the defence whilst Brighton looked to keep Spurs at bay.

Matt O’Riley - 7- Cooly dispatched a penalty at the end of the game to make it 3-1 to the Albion.

James Milner – N/A – didn’t have time to impact the game. However, it was great to see him come on for a few minutes. He’s been missed.