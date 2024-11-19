Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton Women secured a thrilling 3-2 win against West Ham and moved to third in the WSL after victory at the Amex Stadium

Brighton opened the scoring just before the half hour mark through right back Rachel McLauchlan following an impressive flicked assist from Fran Kirby. The midfielder’s flick allowed McLauchlan to cut inside, as she then tucked the ball into the bottom left corner.

In the second half West Ham grew into the game, however the Seagulls responded immediately to the danger. Brighton forward Kiko Seike shot first time after receiving the ball in the box, with her effort rolling past goalkeeper Kinga Szemik and into the bottom left to secure Albion a 2-0 advantage.

West Ham then reacted themselves, with a shot from Katrina Gorry rattling the Albion crossbar. Just minutes later Gorry found the goal to get the Hammers back in the game from on the left wing, as her superb long range effort found the back of the net.

Fran Kirby of Brighton & Hove Albion (Not seen) celebrates scoring her team's third goal with team mates

A crucial save from Albion goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley one on one against forward Manuela Pavi denied West Ham an equaliser in the 63rd minute.

However, goalscorer Gorry soon secured herself a brace as she had an abundance of time and space to take on the shot from outside the box. Her sumptuous strike hit the net at a speed which meant Baggaley’s effort to deny the Australian was a futile one.

A shoulder injury to Gorry meant the goalscorer left the field in what was a disappointing end to her impressive display. Substitutions then ensued for both sides in the 73rd minute.

Albion’s response was to arrive however, as Kirby put Brighton back in front following a pass from Seike in the box. Kirby took the ball away from her defender, and then drilled the ball into the net to send the overwhelming majority of the 4,638 fans at the Amex into euphoria.

In the closing stages Albion looked to create further, with West Ham responding by making further substitutions in additional time. However it was Brighton who proved victorious and secured their first win at the Amex in over two years.

These are the player ratings following Brighton’s 3-2 win against West Ham Women.

Sophie Baggaley GK- 7 Despite Baggaley not being called upon often during the first half, the Brighton goalkeeper made a crucial save in the second to deny Pavi in a one v one. Baggaley also laid claim of the ball when she needed to, even coming out of her box to clear any loose balls. Unfortunately for Baggaley she was blindsided by defender Bergsvand when Gorry’s long range effort entered the box. This meant the Brighton goalkeeper had no chance of stopping the ball before it hit the back of the net. For the Hammers second goal, Baggaley’s outstretched hand wasn’t to suffice against Gorry’s powerful strike.

Poppy Pattinson - 6 Pattinson demonstrated her trademark quality of advancing forward for Albion throughout the match, with the defender also dealing well with West Ham’s pressure whilst on the ball. Her defensive qualities were tested though against West Ham’s attacking talents and the left-back could have won more of her duels.

Guro Bergsvand- 6 The Brighton centre-back made some important inceptions and clearances in the first half and looked comfortable playing out from the back. At times Bergsvand and the rest of her defence dropped back too early, allowing West Ham to occupy the space Brighton had vacated.

Rachel McLauchlan - 7 Involved in everything Brighton did in the first half, with the defender showcasing her offensive qualities by cutting in and placing the ball home for Albion’s opening goal. McLauchlan continued to involve herself in Albion’s attacking play in the second half, and claimed the assist for Seike's goal.

Maisie Symonds - 7 Despite the midfielder being asked to play at centre-back, Symonds demonstrated her versatility throughout by looking to make things happen for her side from the back through her creative perspective.

Vicky Losada - 6 Important as always in regaining some control and calm in the game for Albion, especially whilst being pressured on the ball in the first half. Despite an overly assured performance from the midfielder, Losada was caught out on the ball in what proved to be a crucial moment. With Losada dispossessed, West Ham eventually went on to score through the attack.

Marisa Olislagers - 6 Looked to help advance Albion’s play up the pitch in the first half, with the midfielder playing well out from the back and neatly evading West Ham player’s challenges in the midfield. In the second half, Olislagers struggled more so to contain West Ham’s players in the midfield.

Fran Kirby - 8 Kirby’s superb flick to play in McLaughlan in the 29th minute allowed the defender to cut inside and tuck the ball into the bottom left corner. Kirby’s clever assist sealed her 100th WSL goal involvement, with the WSL veteran assisting 35 goals and scoring 65. Kirby continued to create in the second half, with her goal securing Albion the late victory courtesy of her close control and clever play in the box before shooting her effort goalward.

Nikita Parris- 7 The striker had a promising chance to open the scoring just 20 minutes in, however Parris squandered the opportunity to chip the ball. Despite perhaps not creating as much in the second half, her strength and positioning allowed her to get on the ball and still be a threat to West Ham.

Madison Haley - 6 Haley looked lively in the early proceedings, with her strength allowing her to hold up the ball throughout the game and cause problems for West Ham. Haley's clever turn and ball through to McLauchlan helped Brighton to get their second goal of the afternoon.

Kiko Seike - 7 Despite Seike failing to make as significant an impact as she would’ve liked in the first half, her strength on the ball allowed the side to win several freekicks. In the early proceedings of the second half, Seike was more frequently involved in Albion’s build-up play. Although Seike’s final pass sometimes lacked accuracy, she entered the box often and displayed both pacy and winding runs. Seike also provided the assist for Kirby’s winning goal.

Brighton substitutes: Jelena Čanković- 6 Replaced Vicky Losada in the 73rd minute. The midfielder helped Albion to advance up the pitch in the latter stages, although mostly the substitute wasn’t involved in much of the play as the game concluded.

Michelle Agyemang - 7 Replaced Madison Haley in the 73rd minute. Agyemang looked lively for Albion in what was a short appearance for the forward. Agyemang’s run into the box caused West Ham to concede a corner, with her strength also proving to be a quality of the forward.

Pauline Bremer - 6 Replaced Nikita Parris in additional time as Albion looked to see out the game.