Brighton player ratings at Burnley: Neal Maupay, Adam Lallana inspired and Shane Duffy makes huge statement

Brighton celebrate victory at Turf Moor

Albion suffered a nightmare start as they conceded after one-minute and 43 seconds. James Tarkowski bundled through the challenge of Neal Maupay and headed in at the far post.

There was a VAR check for a possible foul on Maupay but the goal was allowed to stand.

Brighton improved after the break and equalised in the 73rd minute when Maupay finished from close range, connecting with substitute Jakub Moder’s delivery.

Looked absolutely awful defending corners. Was easily blocked off for Burnley's goal. A poor clearance led to Gudmundsson hitting the post. Didn't fill his team with confidence. Made a few good saves and catches in the second half.

The Seagulls then grabbed the lead five minutes later when Pascal Gross crossed from the right and Alexis Mac Allister, another substitute, slotted the ball in.

Wasn't tested much. Not many options when playing out from the back. Did what was asked of him in terms of blocking and tackling. Stayed strong at the end to help Albion to the win.

Looked a bit rusty. Found it hard to play it out from defence. Wasn't tested much. Stayed strong in the final moments to help the team secure a vital three points at a tough opposition

Dominant in the air. Made some strong tackles. Nearly got beat with a Chris Wood run in behind. Brighton's better player on the day, though. Has made a great point to Potter to keep on starting him.

Great to see Solly back and get 90 mins under his belt. Was consistently free over on the right wing but Brighton struggled to get the ball to him. Swapped wings in the second half but barely saw the ball.

Went into a big challenge early on which saw him get studs to the chest. Had the Burnley fans on his back after that. Wanted to make things happen and a great drive from midfield to set up the play for the winner

Tough start to his Premier League career. Played in a more advanced midfield role in between the lines. Tried to get in behind but either didn't get the service or was bullied by Mee and Tarkowski. Subbed at half-time.

Played in the middle of the park. Sometimes calm and composed in possession, sometimes slow and easily dispossessed. One error was very nearly punished. Subbed off in the second half

Looked like he had a mistake in him in the first half. Dodgy overhead kick led to Gudmondsson smashing the post. Looked more assured in the second half. Went close with a cheeky lobbed effort late on. Few classic Gross turns in there, too.

Quiet afternoon. Looked a little off the pace against a brutish Burnley. Got in a good position early into the second half but fluffed his lines. Subbed for Mac Allister.

Lost his battle with Tarkowski early on to concede from a corner - not sure why he was marking the defender. Made up for it later on with a vital tap in to equalise. Overall, though, found it tough up front on his own but worked hard.

Another SUPER SUB. The Argentinian came on for Trossard and with first touch he tapped in Gross' drilled pass into the box. Nearly a carbon-copy of the first goal.

SUPER SUB. Instant impact off the bench. Got played in behind and with his first touch hit a ball across the face of goal for Maupay to tap in and equalise.