Brighton player ratings at Leicester: Tariq Lamptey electric and Danny Welbeck clinical but three Albion players struggle

There was nothing to separate the sides at the break with neither Leicester nor Brighton able to wrestle control of a mediocre game.

Patson Daka fired Leicester into the lead 30 seconds after the re-start after James Madison and Harvey Barnes combined.

Albion looked more lively after going a goal behind and the introduction of the electric Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck sparked life into the attack.

And it was Welbeck who netted the leveller when he rose at the far post to head home a pinpoint cross from Neal Maupay.

Albion extend their unbeaten run to six matches and are ninth in the table on 30 points. Great end to the match after a poor first half display.

Scroll down and click through to see who shone and struggled for Brighton at the King Power.

1. Rob Sanchez 6 Bit too casual with his distribution from the back and needlessly played Albion in trouble at times. Unlucky to see his save from Barnes rebound for Patson Daka to open the scoring. Solid saves in the first half Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman 6 Steady as always from Veltman. Tackled well, safe in possession. Replaced by Solly March with 15 to go. Photo Sales

3. Adam Webster 6 Sound without reaching the levels he did against Chelsea. Not quite as sharp with his distribution as he has of late. Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn 6 Albion's most reliable performer in recent matches and another solid display from the defender. Booked. Photo Sales