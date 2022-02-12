Brighton player ratings at Watford: A Neal Maupay stunner and two Albion stars dazzle

Brighton striker Neal Maupay in celebratory mood at Watford

Maupay fired home his eighth Premier League goal of the season and his 26th top flight goal for Albion in total since joining them from Brentford for £16m in 2019.

His sublime strike saw him pull level with Glenn Murray, who also netted 26 times for Brighton in the Premier League.

Brighton had a couple of chances to take the lead before Maupay's effort. Jakub Moder was denied when his snap shot was well saved by Ben Foster and Lewis Dunk saw his header from Pascal Gross' corner go over when he should have done better.

But Maupay's effort was well worth the wait as he lashed home a first time effort from Lamptey's cross that whistled over Foster and dipped into the top corner.

Brighton added a second in the 83rd minute. An Alexis Mac Allister corner resulted in a goalmouth scramble which fell to Adam Webster, who was able to poke the ball past Foster to double his side’s lead.

Rob Sanchez 7 A couple of nervy moments early on but improved as the match progress relieved to see second half effort from Dennis crash back off the woodwork and was alert to puh away an effort from Sarr.

Joel Veltman 7 Good defensively and safe in possession as always. A good performance from the Dutchman who featured as centre back and full back throughout the match

Adam Webster 8 Looked more like his old self today after a tough evening at Tottenham last week. Defended well and on the spot to score Albion's second

Lewis Dunk 7. Booked early on for a foul on Dennis. Blocked and defended with all he had. Missed a header from Gross' corner late in first half.

Marc Cucurella 7 A disciplined display from the Spaniard. Forced into a more defensive role and performed his task well. Had a stinging second half effort well saved.

Pascal Gross 7 Worked well with Lallana in the midfield. steady without being spectacular and replaced by Mac Allister on 64

Adam Lallana 8. Great display. Experience and guile vital in the midfield. Knew when to break up the play or earn a foul. Enjoyed his performance.

Jakub Moder 8 Early snap shot well saved by Watford keeper Ben Foster. Very good performance in the midfield. Unlucky not to score in the second half when his shot was deflected wide.

Tariq Lamptey 7 Provided a nice assist for Maupay's effort and caused problems for the Watford defence. Controlled pace and power

Neal Maupay 8 What goal. His 26 Premier League goal in total and draws level with Glenn Murray as Albion's highest ever PL top scorer. Very impressive display.

Danny Welbeck 6 On the fringes of the match and linked well with Maupay at times. Replaced by Bissouma on 64 minutes.

Alexis Mac Allister 7: Back after illness and made a difference from the bench. Added creativity and used the extra pace well as Watford were forced to open up.

Yves Bissouma 8: The match was just drifting in Watford's favour and Bissouma made all the difference from the bench. His energy and power was decisive.