Deniz Undav impressed for Brighton at Aston Villa

Brighton player ratings gallery: Albion sharp-shooter nets 8/10 and four 7/10s at Aston Villa

Brighton and Hove Albion finished their Premier League campaign with an entertaining 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.
By Derren Howard
Published 28th May 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 19:03 BST

Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa when he finished low from Jacob Ramsey’s cross after eight minutes. Albion teenage striker Evan Ferguson had a golden chance to level but blazed over the bar when well placed. Deniz Undav then had an effort ruled out by VAR for a tight VAR call on Julio Enciso in the build-up, before Ramsey teed up Ollie Watkins to double Villa’s lead from close range after 26 minutes.

Undav did see a VAR decision go his way on 38 minutes when the German’s sharp finish was initially flagged for offside but Graham Scott in the VAR room over-ruled. Brighton improved after the break with the tricky Julio Enciso and then Kaoru Mitoma creating chances down the left. Villa looked increasingly nervy as three points would seal seventh and their Europa Conference League spot. Watkins forced a smart low save from Jason Steele on 74 minutes and Lucas Digne curled a freekick just wide with three minutes to go. An entertaining game to conclude two excellent seasons for both teams who heading to Europe next term.

Here’s how the Albion players rated...

No chance with either goal. Sound distribution with his feet as always, even under-pressure. Smart save to deny Watkins on 74 minutes.

1. Jason Steele 6

No chance with either goal. Sound distribution with his feet as always, even under-pressure. Smart save to deny Watkins on 74 minutes. Photo: Alex Livesey

Played left back in the first half. Important intervention to send Bailey's early effort on to the bar and moved to right back after the break.

2. Pascal Gross 7

Played left back in the first half. Important intervention to send Bailey's early effort on to the bar and moved to right back after the break. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Still managing his hamstring injury and played the first 45 minutes before being replaced by Estupinan. De Zerbi wants him to stay for next season.

3. Joel Veltman 6

Still managing his hamstring injury and played the first 45 minutes before being replaced by Estupinan. De Zerbi wants him to stay for next season. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Back in the XI and good on the ball. Watkins caused him problems with his pace in the first half. But Brighton will be glad to have back on the pitch again. Bodes well for next season. Replaced by Van Hecke after the break.

4. Adam Webster 6

Back in the XI and good on the ball. Watkins caused him problems with his pace in the first half. But Brighton will be glad to have back on the pitch again. Bodes well for next season. Replaced by Van Hecke after the break. Photo: Ryan Pierse

