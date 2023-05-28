Douglas Luiz opened the scoring for Aston Villa when he finished low from Jacob Ramsey’s cross after eight minutes. Albion teenage striker Evan Ferguson had a golden chance to level but blazed over the bar when well placed. Deniz Undav then had an effort ruled out by VAR for a tight VAR call on Julio Enciso in the build-up, before Ramsey teed up Ollie Watkins to double Villa’s lead from close range after 26 minutes.

Undav did see a VAR decision go his way on 38 minutes when the German’s sharp finish was initially flagged for offside but Graham Scott in the VAR room over-ruled. Brighton improved after the break with the tricky Julio Enciso and then Kaoru Mitoma creating chances down the left. Villa looked increasingly nervy as three points would seal seventh and their Europa Conference League spot. Watkins forced a smart low save from Jason Steele on 74 minutes and Lucas Digne curled a freekick just wide with three minutes to go. An entertaining game to conclude two excellent seasons for both teams who heading to Europe next term.