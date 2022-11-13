Brighton player ratings gallery: Anonymous Albion attacker land 5/10 and five score 6/10 v Aston Villa
Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a frustrating and at times ill-tempered 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in their last Premier League match before the World Cup break
It had all started so well as Alexis Mac Allister celebrated his Argentina call-up to the World Cup with a goal inside a minute for Brighton against Aston Villa.
Mac Allister was too strong for Douglas Luiz following Emi Martinez’s poor pass and fired beyond his compatriot after 50 seconds to make it 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.
The frantic start continued with Adam Lallana forced off in the fifth minute, and Brighton saw Aston Villa draw level by the 20-minute mark.
Lewis Dunk brought down John McGinn inside the area and Danny Ings made no mistake from 12 yards as he slotted home the resulting penalty to make the score 1-1.
Vila took the led after the break as Ings netted his second. It was a scrappy goal for Brighton as they failed to clear when Emiliano Buendia headed off the post and Ings easily cut inside Lewis Dunk and his deflected effort deceived Rob Sanchez in the Albion goal.
Here’s Sam Morton’s player ratings from the Amex Stadium...