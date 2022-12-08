Deniz Undav netted twice as Brighton & Hove Albion played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in a mid-season friendly in Dubai this [Thursday] afternoon.

A dour first half saw chances at a premium for both sides. Seagulls keeper Jason Steele did well to push away Douglas Luiz’s stinging free kick on 15 minutes, before substitute Cameron Peupion fired tamely at Villa stopper Robin Olsen on the stroke of half-time after an excellent, flowing Albion move.

Albion suffered a double injury below on the half-hour mark when Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster were taken off as a precaution.

After an anti-climatic first half, the second half served up great entertainment.

Aston Villa were gifted the lead on 68 minutes. A slip by Steele from a Solly March back-pass allowed Danny Ings to waltz the ball home from close-range, despite the best efforts of the scrambling Jan Paul van Hecke.

But Brighton were level seven minutes later. Brilliant work from Andrew Moran sent Undaz away on a slaloming run, which culminated in a brilliant pinpoint finish past Olsen into the bottom right corner.

And the Seagulls went ahead on 81 minutes. Pascal Groß played in countryman Udav, whose scuffed first-time effort left Olsen rooted to the spot.

Despite playing some lovely football in the second half, Albion were unable to hold on for the win. A well-worked Villa move from a free kick saw substitute Arjan Raikhy cut the ball across the mouth of the goal for the unfortunate Lewis Dunk to turn into his own net.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton & Hove Albion players against Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings v Aston Villa Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa is challenged by Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League at the Amex in November Photo: Christopher Lee

Jason Steele - 5 Smart stop denied Douglas Luiz's pinpoint free kick on the quarter-of-an hour mark. His slip in the first half allowed Danny Ings to snaffle up the ball and roll it home from close-range. Little he could do for Villa's second goa. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Joël Veltman - 6 Wasn't flustered by Aston Villa's wingers. Some nifty footwork baffled Lucas Digne in the second half in an unlikely show of showmanship from the Dutchman. Headed over from close-range - although he did see the ball late - with the Seagulls 2-1 up. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Adam Webster - 5 Withdrawn on 33 minutes as a precaution. Was untroubled by Aston Villa's frontline alongside skipper Lewis Dunk before he was replaced by Jan Paul van Hecke Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images