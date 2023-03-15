Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
5 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
6 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
9 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
9 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
9 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Brighton player ratings gallery: Four Albion stars land 8/10 as Crystal Palace fluff their chances

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 1-0 victory against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium

By Sam Morton
Published 15th Mar 2023, 21:58 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 22:28 GMT

Albion were not at their fluid best and rode their luck at times but Brighton took the lead in the 15th minute through Solly March as he netted his seventh goal of the season.

After a floodlight failure momentarily plunged the stadium into darkness, referee Peter Bankes stopped the match, apparently because his headset was no longer working.

There was a delay of a couple of minutes before play resumed.

It was perhaps an evening when only the result mattered and in the end Albion’s work-rate paid off and the saw out for the victory. The results adds more pressure on Palace boss Patrick Vieira, while Brighton continue their push for European qualification.

Sam Morton was at the Amex Stadium for Sussex World and here’s the player ratings...

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and defender Levi Colwill celebrate victory against Crystal Palace

1. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates victory with teammates Levi Colwill after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at American Express Community Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and defender Levi Colwill celebrate victory against Crystal Palace Photo: Justin Setterfield

Excellent performance to justify the manager's trust in him. Made a few great saves early on when Palce were on top. Quick off his line on multiple occasions.

2. Steele - 8:

Excellent performance to justify the manager's trust in him. Made a few great saves early on when Palce were on top. Quick off his line on multiple occasions. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Battled hard against Zaha and kept the forward quiet for most of the evening after a rocky opening ten minutes. Helped in attack. Great turn to get past Doucoure who could only bring Dutchman down and earn a yellow card.

3. Veltman - 7:

Battled hard against Zaha and kept the forward quiet for most of the evening after a rocky opening ten minutes. Helped in attack. Great turn to get past Doucoure who could only bring Dutchman down and earn a yellow card. Photo: Mike Hewitt

A couple of wayward passes early on as Palace put pressure on from the front. Quickly found his usual composure and snuffed out any chances Palace had.

4. Dunk - 8:

A couple of wayward passes early on as Palace put pressure on from the front. Quickly found his usual composure and snuffed out any chances Palace had. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BrightonCrystal PalacePeter BankesPatrick VieiraAmex Stadium