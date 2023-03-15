Brighton player ratings gallery: Four Albion stars land 8/10 as Crystal Palace fluff their chances

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a 1-0 victory against old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium

Albion were not at their fluid best and rode their luck at times but Brighton took the lead in the 15th minute through Solly March as he netted his seventh goal of the season.

After a floodlight failure momentarily plunged the stadium into darkness, referee Peter Bankes stopped the match, apparently because his headset was no longer working.

There was a delay of a couple of minutes before play resumed.

It was perhaps an evening when only the result mattered and in the end Albion’s work-rate paid off and the saw out for the victory. The results adds more pressure on Palace boss Patrick Vieira, while Brighton continue their push for European qualification.

Sam Morton was at the Amex Stadium for Sussex World and here’s the player ratings...

1 . BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates victory with teammates Levi Colwill after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at American Express Community Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and defender Levi Colwill celebrate victory against Crystal Palace Photo: Justin Setterfield

2 . Steele - 8: Excellent performance to justify the manager's trust in him. Made a few great saves early on when Palce were on top. Quick off his line on multiple occasions. Photo: Justin Setterfield

3 . Veltman - 7: Battled hard against Zaha and kept the forward quiet for most of the evening after a rocky opening ten minutes. Helped in attack. Great turn to get past Doucoure who could only bring Dutchman down and earn a yellow card. Photo: Mike Hewitt

4 . Dunk - 8: A couple of wayward passes early on as Palace put pressure on from the front. Quickly found his usual composure and snuffed out any chances Palace had. Photo: Mike Hewitt