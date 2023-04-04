Brighton player ratings gallery: Four score 8/10 as classy striker sinks Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion continued their push for Europe with a 2-0 Premier League victory at lowly Bournemouth

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth

Roberto De Zerbi’s team deserved the three points but they rarely looked in full control against a Bournemouth team who impressed but failed to take their chances when they arrived.

The decisive first strike arrived on 27 minutes and what a goal it was for Albion’s teenage striker Evan Ferguson. Japan international Kauro Mitoma provided the assist but Ferguson had plenty to do as the ball was behind him but somehow delivered an instinctive backheel that found the bottom corner. It was his fourth Premier League goal and eighth in all competitions from a very impressive breakthrough season. Ferguson, Pascal Gross and substitutes Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso had chances to make the scoreline more comfortable – before Enciso netted his first goal for Albion from close range on 90 minutes. On the down side, key midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister both hobbled off in the second half which is a concern ahead of Saturday’s trip to fourth placed Tottenham. Brighton were also thankful to a Jason Steele who performed well between the sticks, most notably a flying save early in the second half to deny Jefferson Lerma's 20 yard effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Far from vintage Brighton, De Zerbi will not be impressed with the aspects of the performance but the three points are huge. Here’s how the Albion players rated…

Jason Steele 8: Tidy with his distribution and made some big saves when called upon. Especially his flying save to deny Jefferson Lerma in the second half. Growing into his No 1 role.

Joel Veltman 6: Sound defensively. Caught out of position just once at the end of the first half but the Cherries failed to capitalise. Shot over when well placed after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Dunk 7: Overall a comfortable nights work for the skipper. Knows his role inside out and looks to be leading Brighton into Europe.

Adam Webster 6: In for Levi Colwill and didn't put a foot wrong all night. Very good in possession even when the home team pressed.

Pervis Estupinan 7: A solid night for the Ecuadorian left back. Defended well and bombed forward when he could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moises Caicedo 8: Loves the physical battles of the Premier League. Tactical and positional play continues to impress for such a young player. Keeping him from Arsenal last January could see Brighton achieve their Euro ambition. Forced off with what looked to be ankle injury on 80 minutes.

Pascal Gross 7: Can't recall him giving the ball away once. Looks good in the deeper role and one of De Zerbi's main men in midfield. Unlucky not to score when his left footed effort was well saved on 75 minutes.

Solly March 6: Slightly quieter afternoon on the right but worked tirelessly and always looked to create when he could. Unlucky not to get an assist when he teed-up Ferguson shortly after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexis Mac Allister 6: Played a classic No 10 role. Taking up dangerous positions and looking to pick out the runs of Ferguson and Mitoma. Sustained a knock at the end of the first half and was quieter in second period. Subbed on 70 minutes for Enciso.

Kaoru Mitoma 8: Lovely cross for Ferguson's opener. The Japan international has seven goals and four assists in his last 15. Ruthless.

Evan Ferguson 8: What a finish for his opener. Instinctive and clever backheel. Four Premier League goals now for 18-year-old and eight in all competitions. Missed a fine chance in the second half when he blazed over from 10 yards.