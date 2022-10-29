Brighton player ratings gallery: Seven Albion stars score 8/10 as one lands 10/10 v Chelsea
Brighton and Hove Albion delivered a sublime performance as new head coach Roberto De Zerbi secured his first victory in the Premier League with a 4-1 win against previous boss Graham Potter and his shell-shocked Chelsea team
Brighton made a blistering start and went ahead in the fifth minute through Leandro Trossard. Chelsea captain Thiago Silva twice cleared off his line in the opening stages, before Trossard collected a pass from Mitoma, rounded visiting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and fired home.
Albion doubled their advantage in the 14th minute, with recalled Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek diverting the ball into his own goal via the underside of the crossbar following a Solly March corner.
Chants of ‘Potter what’s the score?’ grew louder among home supporters and were swiftly followed by ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’.
Brighton were 3-0 up in the 42nd minute after Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah diverted the ball into his own net following Estupinan’s pull back from the left.
Chelsea pulled a goal back within three minutes of the restart. Kai Havertz headed home unmarked following Conor Gallagher’s cross from the right.
But Albion deservedly had the last say as Pascal Gross sealed Brighton’s success by making it 4-1 in added time.
Here’s how the Albion players rated...