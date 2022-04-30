Brighton player ratings, heroes and villains: Moises Caicedo magic helps seal win at Wolves and TWO Albion stars shine

Albion's away form has been impressive this campaign and victory in the Midlands moved them to 44 points and keeps them in the hunt for a top 10 finish this season.

Graham Potter's team created the best openings in the first half but Alexis Mac Allister missed a 33rd-minute penalty.

Referee Simon Hooper awarded the spot-kick after checking the monitor following a VAR review and ruled Romain Saiss handled Solly March’s cross.

But Mac Allister’s effort hit Jose Sa’s right-hand post.

Nine minutes later Mac Allister did score from the spot after Danny Welbeck went down under Willy Boly’s needless challenge.

The Argentine showed nerves of steel and insisted on taking the second penalty, despite Leo Trossard wanting the responsibility.

Mac Allister kept his clam and beat Jose Sa to net his fifth goal of the season.

Trossard added a second for Brighton with his seventh goal of the season when he cut inside Joao Moutinho and fired past Sa after great work from the impressive Moises Caicedo and Danny Welbeck.

Yves Bissouma added a late third for Brighton to wrap up a dominant victory.

Caicedo, making just his fifth Premier League start, was the pick of the Albion midfielders and the Ecuador international looks as though he will be a key player for Potter and Albion next season.

Lewis Dunk also impressed for Brighton as he controlled the defence from the back and won numerous headers against a lacklustre Wolves attack.

Here's how our Sussex World reporter Logan MacLeod rated Brighton's players from the Molineux Stadium.

1. Robert Sanchez Absolute run of the mill afternoon for the Spaniard. Had nothing of note to do all game except a last minute scare from Boly. Dealt with the odd cross that came his way with ease. A couple of dodgy clearances, though. 6/10 Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman Steady performance. Not troubled too much by Wolves' frontline. Was targeted with long balls in behind him and beaten a few times. Solid overall. 6/10 Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk Stroll in the park for the captain. Read the game well to make some important interceptions. Headed and cleared everything Wolves threw at him. Quick thinking to play a ball over the top for Welbeck who went on to win a penalty. A captain's performance. 9/10 Photo Sales

4. Marc Cucurella Energetic, positive and quality on the ball in attack and defence. Superb last ditch tracking back to deny Fabio Silva a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Came out with the ball in every tackle. Still making threatening overlapping runs in the final minutes. Quality and confident performance. 9/10 Photo Sales