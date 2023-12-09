Brighton player ratings: two 8s and four 5s as Albion fail to beat Burnley

A Simon Adingra header was only enough for a point as Brighton drew to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 1-1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a slow start to the game, with Burnley having more of the early chances, but The Seagulls grew into the game, with Pascal Gross’ free kick failing to get past the wall. Gross later had a header which looped over before having a shot well saved by James Trafford at the near post.

Jan Paul Van Hecke came close, heading the ball just wide from a pin-point Simon Adingra cross. Going against the play, Burnley scored a brilliant goal through Wilson Odobert, cutting in and firing the ball in the top right-hand corner, giving Bart Verbruggen no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Verbruggen was needed at the start of the second half for the home team, making a solid double save from Jay Rodriguez efforts. Brighton equalised through Adingra, heading in at the back post after being found by Gross with a brilliant delivery, lifting the Brighton fans.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on December 09, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In search of a winner, Gross’ free kick came close to finding its way in, being tipped over by Trafford, before 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood had two headed chances, one over the bar and one saved by Trafford.

Ferguson and Mitoma were also prevented by the former Manchester City keeper before the ref blew the full-time whistle.

Player ratings are as followed:

Bart Verbruggen – 6

Made comfortable save from Zeki Amouni shot but had little to do early on as his team grew into the game. Could do nothing about the goal. Made a good double save at the start of the second half from

Jay Rodriguez.

James Milner – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came forward when he could from left back, which resulted in a shot being saved by Trafford. Vulnerable in defence at times which led to Rodriguez getting past comfortably for chance. Was subbed

off for 18-year-old Jack Hinshelwood with 30 minutes left.

Lewis Dunk – 6

The captain leading by example, linked up well with Van Hecke at the back. Tried a few long balls over the top but were read by Burnley defence.

Jan Paul Van Hecke – 6

Made a good block early on, came perilously close with a header after preventing a Burnley counterattack. Solid at the back alongside Dunk

Carlos Baleba – 5

Playing just Infront of the defence, was slow to close down Odobert for the first goal. Not his best game, subbed off with 30 minutes to go.

Pascal Gross – 8 (motm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dictated the early play, coming in from right-back into midfield, had a free kick which went into the wall and a header looped over the bar. Had an effort saved well by Trafford. Got the assist for the equaliser with a brilliant cross. Had a free kick late on tipped over by Trafford.

Mahmoud Dahoud – 5

Blazed a shot over the bar, then having another long-distance shot go out for a throw. Looked out of his depth at times in midfield and struggled to get in the rhythm of the game. Subbed off at half time.

Simon Adingra – 8

Looked dangerous, linked up well and was very unlucky not to score due to a Charlie Taylor last-ditch block. Made a terrific cross to Van Hecke whose header was just off-target. Missed a good chance with 20 minutes left. Made up for it with a header at the back post, finding its way past Trafford and into the back of the net.

Adam Lallana – 5

Sloppy at times, giving away the ball a few times when trying to find Ferguson. Subbed off at half time.

Joao Pedro – 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed moments of promise with some good dribbles but could not find the decisive final ball to his

teammates. Had a shot blocked then a poor touch gifted Burnley the ball after he was through on goal.

Evan Ferguson - 5

Struggled to get involved early on, technically good setting up Milner and Dahoud with creative flicks.

Headed wide from a cross in the second half, then could not direct Mitoma’s pass into the back of the

net. Had a late header straight at Trafford.

Subs:

Kaoru Mitoma – 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made an instant impact down the left-hand side but struggling to get through the Burnley low block. Had a whipping effort with pace just fly over the bar. Having two late efforts saved and blocked late on.

Billy Gilmour – 7

Had an early shot blocked but got in the game straight away. Made an instant impact to the game, having a shot blocked early on but influencing the game, trying to get onto the ball and even doing some

nice flicks and skills. Had a late effort go just wide.

Igor Julio – 6

Got forward from left-back, helped recycle attacks, defended well against Burnley on the counterattack.

Jack Hinshelwood – 6

Back in the team after scoring from full-back in the week, the 18-year-old could not replicate the impact he made against Brentford, almost scoring twice in added time with a header going over, and another header getting saved.

Buonanotte – 6