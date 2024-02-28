Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton bowed out of the FA Cup at the fifth round stage as Mario Lemina sealed a nervy 1-0 win for Wolves against the depleted visitors.

Facundo Buonanotte wasted a fine opening as he headed wide in the first half and goalkeeper Jason Steele, up for a late corner, missed the chance to take the tie extra time.

But last season’s semi-finalists – who dominated for long spells – could not find a way back from conceding the winner after just 77 seconds.

Brighton – missing eight regular starters including Solly March, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner – were already underdogs even before going behind early.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s fine turn sent him scampering away from Jan Paul van Hecke down the left and Steele could only flap at his deflected cross.

Lemina and Pervis Estupinan arrived at the far post, with the Wolves midfielder reacting first to slide the ball in at the second attempt.

Here’s how the Albion players rated:

Jason Steele 5: Recalled to the starting XI and his error led to the first goal. Did well to thwart Bellegarde after Igor's poor back pass. Just missed a golden chance at the end as he went up for the corner.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 5: Struggled to keep his feet and looked ungainly at times. A shaky start but defended with usual tenacity and advanced forward with purpose.

Lewis Dunk - 6: Kept Hwang Hee-chan pretty quiet until the Wolves man was forced off.

Igor - 6: Almost got Brighton in trouble with a short back pass which Steele dealt with. Grew into the game and very good carrying the ball forward from deep positions. Defended well against Neto in second half. Booked for a foul on Gomes

Cam Peupion - 6: Industrious up and down the right flank. Didn't try to do too much with the ball and kept his passes simple and accurate. Replaced by Welbeck at the break

Pascal Gross - 5: Played a deeper role in the first half and struggled make his usual impact after the break. Set-piece delivery strangely off.

Jakub Moder - 5: Sided footed an effort wide from 18 yards after a good build up. Solid on his return to the first team. Replaced by Baleba on the hour.

Pervis Estupinan - 5: Caught napping at the far post for Lerma's opener. Tried one spectacular volley in the second half that saw him land in a heap

Facundo Buonanotte - 5: Played very well but missed a header when well placed on 38 minutes. Another who looked lively but final pass was often mis-placed. Replaced by Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

Ansu Fati - 4: A patchy performance from the Barcelona loanee. Linked the play well enough but lacked the killer spark he's capable of. Booked. Replaced by Enciso

Simon Adingra - 5: Lively runs and looked a threat throughout but his finishing was wayward.