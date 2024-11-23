Brighton player ratings vs Bournemouth: Two 9s and three 8s but one 5 as ten-man Albion dig deep to secure valuable three points in dramatic match

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton showed their class, and resilience, to secure a valuable 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Joao Pedro – on his first start since August – and Kaoru Mitoma, at the start of each half, were enough for all three points at the Vitality Stadium.

Albion had to defend resolutely throughout against The Cherries – who wasted numerous chances to equalise before Mitoma’s goal. The hosts did have the ball in the net after 41 minutes but Evanilson’s goal was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton’s life was made more difficult, though, when Carlos Baleba was sent off for a second bookable offence on the hour mark.

Goals from Joao Pedro – on his first start since August – and Kaoru Mitoma were enough for all three points at the Vitality Stadium. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Albion recovered superbly after the dubious decision and nearly managed to keep a clean sheet before David Brooks fired in a 93rd minute strike to half the deficit – a goal the team deserved.

Andoni Iraola’s side suddenly had their tails up again and nearly battered the door down for an equaliser but Albion held on – just – with Antoine Semenyo crashing a late volley against the crossbar.

The result leaves the Seagulls fifth in the table but level on points with third-placed Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B. Verbruggen – 9: Alert to save Kluivert’s volley and a crucial stop from Evanilson at 1-0. Superb save at 2-0. Brighton wouldn’t have won this match without him. Nothing he could have done about Brooks’ goal.

P. Estupinan – 8: Really good performance in attack and defence. He is close to his best at the moment.

I. Julio – 8: Solid. Crunching sliding tackles. Battling display as Brighton managed to get to half-time level and then hold on to their 2-0 lead with ten men.

J. van Hecke – 8: Faultless as usual. Stood firm as Brighton were put under huge pressure defensively in the first-half. Am even more important cog in the defensive unit after Baleba was sent off and he did his jobs well. Booked for foul deep into injury-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J. Veltman – 7: Involved in some heated moments. Came out on top in some crucial moments defensively. Guilty of letting his man go behind him a couple of times as Bournemouth threatened an equaliser in the first-half.

Y. Ayari – 7: Recovered from foot injury to start. Solid on the ball. Quietly about his business and helped his team earn a valuable away win.

C. Baleba – 5: He has been phenomenal of late but this was a rare off day for the midfielder. Brought down his man in a dangerous position early on. Got a deserved booking for cynical foul as Bournemouth were on the counter. It was the definition of taking one for the team but it cost him later on when he was sent off for second bookable offence. It looked very harsh, though – never a second yellow, in my opinion.

K. Mitoma – 8: Great to see him back in the goals! It was a lovely finish into the bottom corner after Pedro played him in. He deserved the goal for all his good defensive work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J. Pedro – 9: Oh, how Brighton have missed this lad. What a player the Brazil star is. Back in the team and back in the goals. Another goal and assist for the forward, who did the same when he came off the bench against Manchester City last time out. His goal today was a poacher’s effort after Rutter’s shot was saved after four minutes but what a move it was. Pedro – whose lovely flick set the tone – combined well with Welbeck. Superb pass to Mitoma for the second goal – eye of the needle stuff.

G. Rutter – 7: Influential in the first goal after his shot was saved following a slick move. Did his defensive duties well early on as the away fans sung his name. Booked for unfairly bringing down Milos Kerkez. This guy is so good to watch – as is that front three we saw today.

D. Welbeck – 7: The stand-in captain wasn’t on the scoresheet for a change but it was a selfless team performance. Played an important role in the first goal. Didn’t see much of the ball when Bournemouth were threatening for large periods.

Substitutes:

M. Wieffer – 6: Needlessly put his side in trouble but he got away with it. Recovered well after that moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S. Adingra – 6: Helped to his team recover after the red card with some fresh legs to stretch the game. Poor game management late on to lose the ball at 2-1 and Jan Paul van Hecke got a yellow card for a foul shortly afterwards.

M. O’Riley – 6: Deflected shot wide. Looking forward to seeing more from the midfielder as he works his way back to full match fitness.

E. Ferguson – N/A