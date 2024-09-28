2 . Bart Verbruggen - 5

Did well to catch a couple of early crosses. Nothing he could have done about the first two goals after errors in front of him. Hard to argue he could have saved Palmer’s free-kick either. The goalkeeper has to take the blame for the fourth goal as he gave the ball away whilst playing out from the back. His distribution was not always the best it could be either. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images