Brighton player ratings vs Chelsea: One 4 and too many 5s as Cole Palmer runs riot against chaotic Seagulls

A defensive capitulation saw Brighton concede four first-half goals against Chelsea and lose a game for the first time this season.

Six goals were scored (four by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer) – and many more chances were missed – in a bonkers half of football on Saturday (September 28).

Seldom had so many individual errors been made with Brighton all at sea defensively.

After taking an early lead through Georginio Rutter, Brighton absolutely imploded with Palmer bagging hat-trick after having another goal disallowed. Adam Webster gifted them the first goal before Carlos Baleba gave away a penalty for the second time in six days.

Baleba redeemed himself as capitalised on a Robert Sanchez error to make it 3-2 before Palmer scored his fourth goal.

Chelsea had chances to add to their tally after the break but Albion eventually steadied the ship and looked the team more likely to get the next goal.

The fans had to settle for a goalless second half, in the end, as Fabian Hurzeler’s side lost for the first time this season.

Here are our Brighton player ratings:

Did well to catch a couple of early crosses. Nothing he could have done about the first two goals after errors in front of him. Hard to argue he could have saved Palmer’s free-kick either. The goalkeeper has to take the blame for the fourth goal as he gave the ball away whilst playing out from the back. His distribution was not always the best it could be either.

2. Bart Verbruggen - 5

Booked after a cynical foul on Enzo Fernandez. Sloppy on more than one occasion and he looked lost in the first half as Chelsea ran rampant. Improved after the break. Hasn’t looked his best since returning from injury but he will be back.

3. Pervis Estupinan - 5

Abysmal pass back gifted Chelsea the equaliser. Some really poor defending as Chelsea tore Brighton apart and could have scored more than four in that first half. Improved in the second half as the game slowed down. One positive was his impressive goal-line clearance in the second half to deny Jackson.

4. Adam Webster - 4

