Brighton player ratings vs Chelsea: One 9 and plenty of 8s as superb Seagulls bounce back from horror defeat

Brighton and Hove Albion staged a superb comeback victory to knock Chelsea out of the FA Cup and secure their first home win since November.

Following the 7-0 mauling at Nottingham Forest last weekend, there were concerns about how Albion’s confidence would have been affected.

They got off to the worst possible start – with Bart Verbruggen somehow letting Cole Palmer’s tame effort slip underneath him after just five minutes.

It was a disastrous error – but Albion responded superbly. They were level six minutes later with Georginio Rutter scoring a fine header from Joel Veltman’s cross.

Brighton were dominant for large parts of the match from then on and finally got their reward just before the hour mark.

The influential Rutter was again involved. The Frenchman’s pass was brilliantly controlled by Kaoru Mitoma before the Japanese international sublimely lobbed the on-rushing Rob Sanchez.

Chelsea put on some pressure but Brighton – who were a constant threat on the counter – held firm to secure a much-needed win in the first of two homes matches against the Blues.

Here are our player ratings:

Bart Verbruggen – 6: Disastrous error gifted Chelsea the lead after five minutes. Cole Palmer's tame ball from an angle seemed simple to deal with. The Dutchman recovered well and ensured nothing else went past him. Pulled off a fine stop late on but it might not have counted anyway.

Tariq Lamptey – 8: Good work in build up to the equaliser. Good attacking threat and kept the dangerous Neto quiet. Great performance against his former team.

Lewis Dunk – 7: Solid first-half. Picked up an injury but he was able to see out the remainder of the first-half. Replaced by Adam Webster at half-time. Hopefully nothing too serious and we will see him back in action soon.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Solid. Provided the foundation for a superb win.

Joel Veltman – 8: Superb cross for Rutter's header – his second assist of the season and both came in the FA Cup. Clearly no love lost with former teammate Marc Cucurella. Heated moment between the pair, which saw the Dutchman booked and the Spaniard given even more boos.

Jack Hinshelwood – 7: Better in the midfield with more protection – much more settled and composed. Brave block from Neto and needed a bit of time to recover. A good shift before being replaced by Diego Gomez.

Carlos Baleba – 8: Back from injury after his absence was hugely felt at Nottingham Forest. With this performance, he showed Brighton what they were missing last week. He was fantastic in all areas of his game. It seems there is little he cannot do. Replaced to standing ovation as his minutes are managed.

Kaoru Mitoma – 8: Dropping deep, and a bit central, to pull Gusto out of position. Linking up well with Lamptey. Picking up good positions and not far away with cross after superb work by Rutter. Showed his class to make it 2-1 with a delicate chip after doing so well to control with his head.

Georginio Rutter – 9: Classy header. Booked for foul on Moises Caicedo. Strong run forward after nicking the ball from Tosin – but couldn’t quite find the end product this time. Brought a quiet to second half to life with a superb touch over Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s head and then played it out wide to Kaoru Mitoma. Set up the Japan international again who dinked it brilliantly over Rob Sanchez. Replaced by Joao Pedro.

Yankuba Minteh – 7: Constant pressure from the front and was a real livewire. His defensive work was vital for the team tonight.

Danny Welbeck – 7: Put himself about, waiting for that big chance. Good workrate to press from the front.

Substitutes:

Adam Webster – 7: Replaced Lewis Dunk at half-time and was impressive. He has looked a much more settled presence at the back in recent times.

Joao Pedro – 6: Not a bad player to be able to bring on to try to kill the game. Big chance to do just that as he broke away on the counter but took too long to make a decision. Some silky footwork by the corner flag.

Diego Gomez – 7: A high quality cameo. Social media was awash with praise for the Paraguay star, who looked so calm and collected on the ball. Looking forward to seeing more of him.

Yasin Ayari – 6: Helped see out a superb win.

Matt O’Riley – N/A