In what was the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992, both sides went toe-to-toe in an end-to-end tussle.
That game ended 5-0 to Albion in a dominant performance but – despite the similar scoreline – it was a mystery, this time, how Crawley didn’t score on the night as Brighton made them pay for a number of huge missed chances.
Albion were clinical when they needed to be – with goals from Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Portsmouth-bound Mark O’Mahony.
Goals were not the only moments of action – with a number of heated moments. Crawley Town’s Jay Williams was fortunate not to see red for a rash challenge which injured O’Riley just moments into his Brighton debut. Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler was fuming, alongside all the home fans.
Williams was then booked for another late foul on Enciso.
Late on, after Brighton made it 3-0, Hurzeler and his counterpart Scott Lindsey were both booked for arguing.
Things got heated once again, on the pitch this time, as Jack Roles was sent off for a rash challenge on Yasin Ayari. The Brighton players surrounded the Reds midfielder before he saw red.
Here’s how we rated the Brighton and Hove Albion players on the night:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.