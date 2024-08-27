3 . Tariq Lamptey - 6

Kept busy defensively in the first half and didn’t see much from him in an attacking sense. Came to life with a great run forward and set up Enciso but his shot was blocked. Avoided a booking after a late challenge. Tried his luck from the edge of the box and made the keeper work. Given a warm applause as he was replaced with ten minutes to go. Continues to be linked with a move away from the club so one to keep an eye on before the transfer window shuts. Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images