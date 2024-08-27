Brighton player ratings vs Crawley: One 9 and multiple 8s as Portsmouth-bound striker impresses in fiery Sussex derby

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 22:03 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 22:41 BST
Brighton continued their fine goal-scoring form with a 4-0 win over local rivals Crawley Town, who ended the match with ten men after a fiery Carabao Cup tie.

In what was the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992, both sides went toe-to-toe in an end-to-end tussle.

That game ended 5-0 to Albion in a dominant performance but – despite the similar scoreline – it was a mystery, this time, how Crawley didn’t score on the night as Brighton made them pay for a number of huge missed chances.

Albion were clinical when they needed to be – with goals from Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Portsmouth-bound Mark O’Mahony.

Goals were not the only moments of action – with a number of heated moments. Crawley Town’s Jay Williams was fortunate not to see red for a rash challenge which injured O’Riley just moments into his Brighton debut. Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler was fuming, alongside all the home fans.

Williams was then booked for another late foul on Enciso.

Late on, after Brighton made it 3-0, Hurzeler and his counterpart Scott Lindsey were both booked for arguing.

Things got heated once again, on the pitch this time, as Jack Roles was sent off for a rash challenge on Yasin Ayari. The Brighton players surrounded the Reds midfielder before he saw red.

Here’s how we rated the Brighton and Hove Albion players on the night:

Matt O'Riley's Brighton debut ended early after a concerning-looking injury

1. Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 Crawley Town

Matt O'Riley's Brighton debut ended early after a concerning-looking injury Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Great to see him back from injury. Two brilliant saves in quick succession from Ronan Darcy and Josh Flint. Was alert when called upon and that was more often that he would have liked against a lively Crawley Town team.

2. Bart Verbruggen - 8

Great to see him back from injury. Two brilliant saves in quick succession from Ronan Darcy and Josh Flint. Was alert when called upon and that was more often that he would have liked against a lively Crawley Town team. Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Kept busy defensively in the first half and didn’t see much from him in an attacking sense. Came to life with a great run forward and set up Enciso but his shot was blocked. Avoided a booking after a late challenge. Tried his luck from the edge of the box and made the keeper work. Given a warm applause as he was replaced with ten minutes to go. Continues to be linked with a move away from the club so one to keep an eye on before the transfer window shuts.

3. Tariq Lamptey - 6

Kept busy defensively in the first half and didn’t see much from him in an attacking sense. Came to life with a great run forward and set up Enciso but his shot was blocked. Avoided a booking after a late challenge. Tried his luck from the edge of the box and made the keeper work. Given a warm applause as he was replaced with ten minutes to go. Continues to be linked with a move away from the club so one to keep an eye on before the transfer window shuts. Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Important tackle on Junior Quitirna. Booked for foul on the Crawley wide man. A brilliant through-ball nearly led to a goal

4. Igor Julio – 7

Important tackle on Junior Quitirna. Booked for foul on the Crawley wide man. A brilliant through-ball nearly led to a goal Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonSussexCrawleyJay WilliamsPortsmouthFabian Hurzeler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.