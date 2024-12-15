Brighton player ratings vs Crystal Palace: One 4 and too many 5s as Albion beaten by bitter rivals

Albion were looking to bounce back after a run of three games without a win.

After a scrappy start to the game, it was the visitors who struck first after 27 minutes with Trevor Chalobah heading in from a corner – which was not defended at all well by Albion.

Bart Verbruggen was kept busy as Palace threatened to double their lead, which they managed to do when Tyrick Mitchell’s inch-perfect cross was headed in at the back post by Ismaila Sarr after 33 minutes.

Tariq Lamptey didn’t cover himself in glory for this goal, as he was beaten easily by Mitchell out wide after a long ball forward.

The full-back was replaced at half-time by Julio Enciso, who has had limited game-time for the Seagulls this season and has been linked with a January loan move.

He nearly made an instant impact on this game, though, as the Paraguay international played a one-two with Carlos Baleba and forced Dean Henderson into a superb save at full stretch.

Lewis Dunk and Kaoru Mitoma also went close as Albion piled on the pressure in the second-half but Palace managed to weather the storm.

It was the Eagles who had the ball in the net a third time but it was ruled out for a foul on Pervis Estupinan.

Oliver Glasner’s side were not to be denied a third goal, though, as Sarr put the icing on the cake with a calm finish after some terrible Albion defending.

This capped off a thoroughly disappointing day for Fabian Hurzeler’s men, who did grab a consolation through a very scrappy Marc Guehi own goal but it did little to lift spirits inside the Amex.

The 3-1 defeat leaves Brighton ninth in the table after four games without a win.

Bart Verbruggen - 6 Two big saves at 0-1 but Palace quickly doubled their lead anyway. Left his goal unguarded for a third goal but the referee offered a reprieve for a foul on Estupinan. Nothing he could do for Sarr's second of the afternoon after some horror defending in front of him.

Tariq Lamptey - 4 Second goal came from Lamptey being beaten in the air out wide. Mitchell's cross was then headed in by Sarr. Fired a shot wide as he attempted to make amends for his error. Replaced at half-time by Enciso.