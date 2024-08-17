Brighton player ratings vs Everton: Plenty of 8s as new signings and Kaoru Mitoma dazzle in first day victory

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed a fine start to the new Premier League season with a 3-0 victory against Everton at Goodison Park.

It was an impressive beginning for Albion's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who, aged 31, become the youngest ever permanent manager in Premier League history.

Hurzeler's agressive and front foot approach proved too much for Sean Dyche's Everton to deal with and even more so on 66 minutes as Ashley Young was dismissed for a foul on Kaoru Mitoma.

Albion silenced a lively Goodison Park crowd on 25 minutes as Mitoma scored from close range after excellent build up play from £30m new signing Yankuba Minteh. The former Newcastle man was however forced off just before halftime due to concussion protocols.

Everton had a penalty overturned after the break after VAR adjudged Lewis Dunk's challenge on home striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to be fair. Probably the right decision.

Experienced striker Danny Welbeck then made Everton pay further on 56 minutes as he drove at the defence and calmly slotted home with his left foot. Substitute Simon Adingra added a late third, while Yasin Ayari had a fourth ruled by VAR for offside. Brighton fans left the stadium singing: “we are going to win the league.”

Here’s how the Albion players rated at Goodison Park...

2 . Jason Steele - 7 Good early save to deny Harrison. Distribution was sound throughout and a valuable clean sheet in Verbruggen's absence. Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Joel Veltman - 7 Played at right back and defender well against McNeil. Took a hefty blow to the head but was allowed to continue despite concussion concern. Photo: Warren Little