Brighton player ratings vs Getafe: Defeat highlights Graham Potter's urgent need for new striker

Alexis Mac Allister takes on the Getafe defence at the Amex Stadium

It was a physical and often ill-tempered encounter as Brighton tuned-up for their opening Premier League fixture at Burnley on Saturday, August 14.

Brighton played well in patches in front of 7,091 fans but the Spanish team took their chances when they arrived. They took the lead on 22 minutes through Erick Cabaco's well placed header and a second half free-kick from David Timor doubled Getafe's lead.

Adam Webster hit the underside of the bar for Brighton and Leo Trossard also looked lively when he came on in the second half.

Head coach Graham Potter would not have been too happy with the manner of the goals but knows the serious action starts next Saturday at Turf Moor.

Here's how they rated.

Robert Sanchez 6 - A relatively quiet evening for the Spaniard but he did have to pick the ball out of his net twice. Could have done little about either goal - Erick Cabaco's fine header which opened the scoring and David Timor's superb left-footed second-half free-kick, which was against the run of play. Made one smart save to deny Enes Unal on the counter attack.

Lewis Dunk 6 - First outing in pre-season. Part of a defence which looks solid in open play but needs to improve from set pieces.

Adam Webster 6 - Like Dunk, dealt with the threat Getafe posed in open play. Not afraid to carry the ball out from the back. Came inches away from levelling scoring with a header which cannoned off the crossbar.

Joel Veltman 7 - Started in back three but attacked more as the game progressed. He had a powerful 20-yard effort saved early in the second-half. He was still solid in his defensive duties and got Webster out of trouble when his teammate failed to clear just before the hour mark.

Solly March 6 - Was great to see him make his long-awaited first Amex appearance after suffering a serious knee injury in February. Some fine touches and neat passing, sticking to his defensive duties well. Quiet in the attacking areas but getting 88 minutes in the tank is a huge plus for him and Albion.

Enock Mwepu 7 - Promising display from the new signing. It was his first home start since joining from RB Salzburg and he looked a threat throughout. Started at right wing-back but took up a more central position in the second-half.

Yves Bissouma 7 - One of Albion's better performers. It would be huge for the club if they manage to keep hold of Bissouma this summer. He bossed the midfield and played a couple of delightful long passes.

Pascal Gross 6 - Wasteful pass in a promising attacking position early on. Fired a powerful free-kick straight at the keeper seconds after Getafe scored. Almost created an equaliser with great free-kick which found the head of Webster.

Alexis Mac Allister 5 - Neat passing but struggled to make a telling impact on the game. Was taken off at the break after a quiet first-half. Perhaps a decision which would have been made before the game, anyway, considering his involvement in the Olympics.

Adam Lallana 6 - Deployed in an advanced position behind Aaron Connolly. Solid but mostly unspectacular - except for his delightful back heel pass which nearly put Mwepu in on goal. Earned applause off his manager on the touchline.

Aaron Connolly 5 - Worked hard but little action in front of goal. One chance of note was a flicked effort at goal, which was brilliantly saved in second-half. Would have been ruled offside anyway.

Leandro Trossard 8 - Made instant impact off the bench with driving runs and skill. Superb close control to create space before unleashing a curling strike which was pulled out the top corner brilliantly by David Soria. Will be exciting to see how the Belgium forward progresses this season.

Steven Alzate 5 - Kept things ticking over in midfield but couldn't make a telling impact on the game.

Neal Maupay 5 - Also wasn't able to impact the game but got a yellow card after a not-too-friendly bust up with Getafe player after being adjudged to have fouled a defender. You can always trust the Frenchman to liven things up one way or another

Late substitutions: Shane Duffy N/A, Jakub Moder N/A, Taylor Richards N/A, Florin Andone N/A, Andi Zeqiri N/A, Michal Karbownik N/A, Leo Ostigard N/A