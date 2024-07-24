Fabian Hurzeler celebrated his first match in charge of Brighton with a 5-1 victory against Kashima Antlers in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old German, who arrived earlier this summer to replace previous boss Roberto De Zerbi, lined up with an attacking formation and Albion impressed as they enjoyed long periods of possession, with sharp attacking play at the National Stadium.

Hurzeler's first half XI was a nice blend of youth and experience and also gave new signings Ibrahim Osman and Yankuba Minteh a first outing. There was also a return for Japan star Kaoru Mitoma, who looked lively on the left.

But it was Minteh who caught the eye with the opening goal as the £35m summer arrival from Newcastle jinked in from the right, beat two defenders before calmly rolling the ball past the keeper. Hurzeler’s second half XI soon got to work as Jermey Sarmiento volleyed a second, Yasin Ayari thumped home a third, with Amario Cozier Duberry adding a very well-taken double. The Antlers netted a consolation in the 85th minute. Here's how the players rated…

1 . Brighton's forward Yankuba Minteh (C) impressed on debut for Brighton in JapanPhoto: YUICHI YAMAZAKI

2 . Jason Steele 6 The experienced stopper got the nod from Hurzeler ahead of Rushworth. Had very little to do in the first half but good distribution from the back. Well beaten for their consolation.Photo: Michael Steele

3 . Tariq Lamptey 6 Played on the right of a back three but got forward at every opportunity. A new role for Lamptey and the Ghana international did well.Photo: Charlie Crowhurst