Brighton player ratings vs Leicester City: Star striker and former Chelsea ace both score 8/10 as Seagulls soar to third

How Brighton’s players rated in the 1-0 win against Leicester

Brighton are third in the Women’s Super League after their 1-0 win against Leicester at the Broadfield Stadium.

Brighton grew in confidence throughout the match’s opening, with Fran Kirby and Rachel McLauchan looking lively. Leicester’s backline dealt with Brighton’s advances stoutly however, intercepting play before goalkeeper Janina Leitzig could be tested.

Brighton’s patient attacking play was rewarded with a goal in the 20th minute, as a cross from the right flank by Jorelyn Carabali was met by Nikita Parris in the box. The forward’s close range header hit the net to secure Parris her third goal of the season for the Seagulls.

Leicester’s rare periods of possession swiftly transferred into attacks of their own. However strong defending from Albion’s Guro Bergsvand and Poppy Pattinson meant Leicester failed to penetrate the Brighton box, with the Foxes’ attacks becoming less frequent and less threatening throughout the half.

Albion continued their dominance in the second half, with lively play from Fran Kirby, Parris and Madison Haley, meaning Brighton got close to scoring their second.

A break in play of the cruelest fashion came in the 63rd minute as Leicester defender Sam Tierney left the field via a stretcher, following an awkward landing on her ankle. This will only add to Leicester’s injury woes as an already depleted side.

Brighton’s lead came under threat in the closing moments, as Leicester City substitute Hannah Cain took on the shot, and a cross into the box was left untouched by any Leicester player for a tap-in. As these chances went astray for the Foxes, the Seagulls saw out their deserved 1-0 victory.

These are the player ratings for Brighton’s 1-0 victory against Leicester City Women.

Sophie Baggaley (GK) - 6 Although Baggaley was only called upon on the rare occasion, the goalkeeper commanded her box and laid claim of the ball when she needed to.

Poppy Pattinson - 7 Involved in much of Albion’s play, the defender capitalised on the space she had available down the left flank and kept looking to make something happen for her side. Pattinson defended well too when she was called upon.

Guro Bergsvand - 7 Defended stoutly when called upon, however due to Albion’s dominance throughout the match the defender could focus more so on starting the attacks.

Vicky Losada C - 7 A promising opportunity in the first half was squandered by the Captain, as she blazed the ball over the bar just yards out from goal following a low driven cross from teammate Kirby. However, Losada was an ever present player for Albion in the match, controlling the pace of the game and distributing play.

Nikita Parris - 8 The striker penetrated the box on many occasions for Albion in the first half and certainly looked lively. The forward continued to threaten in the second half, with two early shots and some great link up play. Parris also converted the opener for the Seagulls with a diving header.

Fran Kirby - 8 The midfielder was involved in many of Brighton’s attacks throughout the first half, with Leicester’s last ditch defending denying Albion a second goal. Kirby continued to create for Albion in the second half, linking up well with Parris in what was an impressive display from the midfielder.

Jorelyn Carabali - 7 The defender was involved in much of Brighton’s build up play, and provided the assist for Albion’s opener with a searching cross toward the incoming Parris. A long range effort in the 54th minute from Carabali almost caught keeper Leitzig out, with her effort sailing just inches over the crossbar.

Marisa Olislagers - 6 The midfielder provided important interceptions in the first half for her side, and helped to build attacks for Albion. Olislagers continued to be involved in Brighton’s play, until she was withdrawn 20 minutes from time.

Bruna Vilamala - 7 Neat build up play, involved in most of Brighton’s early advances. Vilamala produced an exquisite pass and took on the shot in the first half to demonstrate her attacking threat. Vilamala continued to get on the ball and create for Albion until her withdrawal from the game 20 minutes before time.

Madison Haley - 6 The forward engaged in a tough duel in the first half with Leicester defender Sari Kees. Haley found more space in the second half however, bursting down the flank and coming close to scoring on various occasions.

Rachel McLauchlan - 6 McLauchlan was involved in everything Brighton looked to be creating in the opening proceedings. Although the forward became quieter as the game progressed, on multiple occasions McLauchlan showed her threat with a long range driving shot just wide of doubling Albion’s lead at the end of the half.

Brighton substitutes: Maisie Symonds - 6 Several set pieces were awarded to Albion in the latter stages, with Symonds taking them and looking to double her side’s advantage. Symonds offered some added energy to her side as they saw out the victory.

Kiko Seike - 6 Seike was quite quiet considering her usual lively self, however on a few occasions she demonstrated her incredible pace and ball control. If Seike’s final ball had been better then she could have helped her side to clinch their second goal of the afternoon.

Michelle Agyemang - 6 The lively substitute helped Brighton to keep the ball high up the pitch in the latter stages and showed signs of promise as the match’s tempo waned.