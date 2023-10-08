Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium

Brighton took the lead against Liverpool after 20 minutes, Simon Adingra catching Allisson out in the Liverpool goal with an early shot after Virgil van Dijk had played a poor ball that led to Mac Allister being dispossessed.

Liverpool equalised against the run of play after 39 minutes. Lewis Dunk gave the ball away to Dominik Szoboszlai and the Hungarian fed it forward to Darwin Nunez. He moved it on to Luis Diaz, whose ball in to Harvey Elliott was perfectly weighted for him to set up Mohamed Salah to slot home.

Liverpool took the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute when Bart Verbruggen played an awkward pass to Pascal Gross. He was dispossessed by Szoboszlai and in a desperate attempt to recover the ball he yanked down the Liverpool midfielder, allowing Salah to score from the spot.

Brighton drew level in the 78th minute when Solly March’s whipped free-kick from the left was met by Lewis Dunk, who turned it home on the volley after Andy Robertson had failed to cut the cross out at the near post.

The Seagulls had a great chance to win it but Joao Pedro blazed over from close range in the 84th minutes from Adingra’s cross.

Here’s how the Albion players rated...

2 . Bart Verbruggen 4 Back in the line-up ahead of Steele. No chance with Salah's opener then badly at fault with a terrible pass to Pascal Gross which led to the penalty. Distribution needs to improve Photo: Mike Stobe

3 . Joel Veltman 6 A typically solid display from the Dutchman. Dealt well Diaz and also Nunez when he drifted to his side. Safe in possession. Photo: GLYN KIRK