Brighton player ratings vs Manchester United: 9 for 'Mr Reliable' and 8s & 7s across the board as brilliant Albion win again

Brighton showed their class in key moments as their recent dominance over Manchester United continued with a fine 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Sep 2023, 20:34 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 21:19 BST

The international break failed to halt Brighton’s superb start to the season – which has been full of goals – as they followed their 3-1 over Newcastle with another three goals.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring with yet another goal against his former club. Another player who loves playing against United, Pascal Gross, doubled the hosts’ lead with a classy finish after the break.

This was a killer blow for United, who thought they had levelled the game before half-time when Rasmus Hojlund – making his first start for the club – finished smartly into the corner. But VAR intervened and Marcus Rashford was adjudged to have run the ball out play in the build-up.

The hosts fought for a way back into the game but left gaps for the Seagulls to exploit. Substitute Joao Pedro sent home fans heading for the exit door with a fine finish from Tariq Lamptey’s cross.

But Albion’s wait for a clean sheet goes on as another substitute Hannibal Mejbri brilliantly found the net from distance when the defenders seemed to switch off and give the youngster too much space.

It didn’t matter, though, as Brighton looked the more likely team to add to their advantage and sealed a fine 3-1 victory.

Danny Welbeck opened the scoring with yet another goal against his former club (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Manchester United 1-3 Brighton

1. Manchester United 1-3 Brighton

A few comfortable saves but had no chance with Hannibal's strike from distance

2. Jason Steele – 7

2. Jason Steele – 7

A couple of vital blocks, particularly one against Rashford and ball looped onto the crossbar. A couple of late fouls could have earned him a booking

3. Joel Veltman – 7

3. Joel Veltman – 7

Fresh from impressing the nation with his appearance for England, Dunk was back in front of his fans who know just how good he is. Another imperious performance.

4. Lewis Dunk – 8

4. Lewis Dunk – 8

