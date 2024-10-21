Brighton player ratings vs Manchester United as Sophie Baggaley and Nikita Parris frustrate old club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the player ratings for Brighton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United Women.

A tight contest at the Amex ended level despite a late surge from United to find the winner (Saturday, October 19).

It was a strong start from Albion in front of a record 8,369 crowd at the Amex, however a misplaced pass whilst under pressure from Brighton goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley gave encouragement to Manchester United.

United soon opened the scoring, as right back Celin Bizet hit a high and pin point cross into the near post from the right flank. The cross found Grace Clinton, who side footed the ball past Baggaley.

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring her team's first goal with teammates against Manchester United at Amex Stadium

Although Albion often gave up the ball through misplaced passes, United couldn’t capitalise on their chances.

Albion’s only chance of the half came through some excellent build up play, but the shot from substitute striker Madison Haley sailed just wide of the left post.

Albion equalised early in the second half through a header from Nikita Parris, as she intercepted a powerful long range effort from teammate Maisie Symonds to head the ball home.

Both sides tried to find a winner in what was a more even second half. Despite a late surge from United, Brighton’s defending and Baggaley’s impressive save to tip Terland’s volley round the post all meant that the game ended level.

Sophie Baggaley - 8 Despite an early misplaced pass from Baggaley, her reaction saves denied Miyazawa on two occasions. Albion goalkeeper also did well to clear the danger despite being under pressure from United forward Terland. Baggaley also made a crucial save in the closing stages to deny United a winner.

Maria Thorisdottir - 5 Thorisdottir displayed some strong defending throughout the match against her former club, and helped to ensure they didn't score late on to win the game.

Poppy Pattinson - 6 Made some good runs forward, carrying the ball up the pitch for Albion. Showed her defensive qualities too when needed, particularly in the second half.

Guro Bergsvand - 5 Bergsvand’s aerial presence and defensive abilities were displayed for yet another Albion match, as the centre-back helped to keep United out on several occasions.

Vicky Losada C- 6 Losada was involved in everything Brighton did in the first half, dictating play in the centre of the field and even in the final third. The Spaniard also provided some important interceptions in the second half.

Pauline Bremer - 6 Bremer pressed United’s defence well, and was one of Albion’s brightest players in the first half. Bremer demonstrated good build up play, however her time on the pitch was cut short through what looked like a serious injury, as she departed in tears.

Nikita Parris - 8 Parris made herself known against her former side, showcasing her strength and helping to create several Brighton attacks. She also scored the equaliser with a clever and reactive header following a shot from Symonds.

Fran Kirby - 7 Although Albion struggled to get Kirby into the game as much as they’d have liked in the first half, Kirby remained lively and contributed to several attacks in the second half. A long range strike from the midfielder almost found the back of the net, but was saved superbly by Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Jorelyn Carabalí – 5 Defender Carabalí failed to track her runner for the opening goal of the match. A cross came into the box from United’s Bizet and was met by the untracked Clinton. It was a tough test for Carabalí up against United’s talented forwards.

Marisa Olislagers - 5 Olislagers demonstrated good link up play on various occasions in the first half for Albion but, due to Man United’s first half dominance, did not see much of the ball. The player was replaced at half time.

Bruna Vilamala - 5 Forward Vilamala struggled to make an impact on the game, as the ball didn’t reach her much. When it did, she was often isolated due to a lack of players in blue and white around her, and was substituted at half time.

Brighton substitutes: Madison Haley, Maisie Symonds, Michelle Agyemang

Madison Haley - 5 A close range effort from the forward was just wide of nestling into the back of the net. Haley looked to create other openings for Brighton in the second half but didn’t create a big impact on proceedings.

Maisie Symonds - 7 The midfielder was involved in most of the attacking play from Albion in the second half following her half time substitution. Earned the assist for Parris’ goal as Symonds attempted the long range shot.

Michelle Agyemang - 6 The lively substitute proved tough for Manchester United to keep quiet, with the winger helping craft attacks from the left flank.