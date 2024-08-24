Brighton player ratings vs Manchester United with plenty of 8s and a ruthless 9 from £30m ace

Brighton had opened the scoring against the run of play on the 32nd minute through former United striker Danny Welbeck . The visitors allowed too much time for Pedro to cross into the box. The ball fell nicely for Kaoru Mitoma, who picked out a clever cross for Welbeck to tap home from close range.

There was an immediate scare for the Seagulls as Marcus Rashford had the ball in the net soon after but the effort has chalked off for offside. Erik ten Hag's men did get their equaliser and it arrived on the hour as Diallo cut inside left back Jack Hinshelwood and fired home beyond Steele. The Seagulls pushed late on and new £40m signing from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter, was introduced but it was that brilliant Brazilian Pedro who netted the winner with a late header. It was just what his second half performance deserved.