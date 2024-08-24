Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Manchester UnitedJoao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Manchester United
Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Manchester United

Brighton player ratings vs Manchester United with plenty of 8s and a ruthless 9 from £30m ace

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 24th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 15:26 BST
How the Brighton players rated against Manchester United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium

A late goal from Joao Pedro saw Brighton and Hove Albion enjoy an excellent 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Brighton had opened the scoring against the run of play on the 32nd minute through former United striker Danny Welbeck. The visitors allowed too much time for Pedro to cross into the box. The ball fell nicely for Kaoru Mitoma, who picked out a clever cross for Welbeck to tap home from close range.

There was an immediate scare for the Seagulls as Marcus Rashford had the ball in the net soon after but the effort has chalked off for offside. Erik ten Hag's men did get their equaliser and it arrived on the hour as Diallo cut inside left back Jack Hinshelwood and fired home beyond Steele. The Seagulls pushed late on and new £40m signing from Leeds United, Georginio Rutter, was introduced but it was that brilliant Brazilian Pedro who netted the winner with a late header. It was just what his second half performance deserved.

Here’s how the Albion players rated…

Will be disappointed not to keep another clean sheet but performed well enough and had little chance with the goal. Verbruggen is expected to be available for the Arsenal game.

1. Jason Steele - 7

Photo: Steve Bardens

Once again played in the left back role and looked comfortable for the most part. Caught out by Diallo's pace and trickery for the equalising goal.

2. Jack Hinshelwood - 7

Photo: Jan Kruger

The skipper defended well and good use of the ball when in possession at the back. A threat at set-pieces.

3. Lewis Dunk - 7

Photo: Steve Bardens

Excellent in the first half, blocks interceptions and good with the ball. What a player he is proving to be for Brighton.

4. Jan Paul Van Hecke - 8

Photo: Steve Bardens

