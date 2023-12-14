Brighton player ratings vs Marseille: Two 9s as patient Albion seal top spot after late drama
Albion dominated for large periods but seemed to be lacking end product at the Amex on Thursday night (December 14). Marseille looked a real threat when they did attack – twice striking the woodwork – but neither side could break the deadlock.
De Zerbi cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines as time ran out but he was soon celebrating when Pedro – the Europa League’s leading goalscorer this season – unleashed a rocket to seal the win on the 87th minute.
The result means Brighton finish top of Group B and progress to the round of 16. Marseille, meanwhile, will have to face a team dropping down from the Champions League in a two-legged play-off tie.
Here’s how we rated Brighton’s players:
Jason Steele – 7: Very little to do with Brighton dominating possession. Was left stranded by Jonathan Clauss' long range effort which took a big deflection off Pascal Gross and struck the crossbar. Saved by the woodwork again just before the hour mark. Ball came back off his heel but van Hecke was there to clear the danger. Impressive dive to punch the ball clear
Jack Hinshelwood – 7: Looks very composed on the ball and was involved in some good moves by the hosts. Loose pass straight to an opposition player ended a promising attack. Lovely one-two with Mitoma. Linking up well in attacking areas
Jan Paul van Hecke – 8: Superb defending to win a goal kick. Got a congratulatory high five from his goalkeeper. Penalised for foul in midfield. Vital clearance to prevent Aubameyang from having a tap-in after Amine Harit hit the post. What a defender he is.
Lewis Dunk – 8: Speaking of good defenders… The captain was a rock at the back, as per. A tad wasteful with a free-kick in a promising position. It will hit the top corner one day.
Igor Julio – 7: Strong defensively for most of the night but a weak attempt at a tackle almost led to a Marseille goal. Redeemed himself with important block from a dangerous cross
Billy Gilmour – 9: Simply superb. Highlights were an excellent tackle in his own box and a beautiful nutmeg-pass to Mitoma. Great piece of defending before having a good effort well saved at the beginning of the second half. Oozes class and composure.
Pascal Groß – 8: A first-half deflection nearly took the ball into his own net but the German was saved by the crossbar. Put in some really dangerous crosses as Brighton searched for the winning goal which finally came. It was only right Gross got the assist too.
Simon Adingra – 6: Looked threatening but lacked that killer ball. Found in acres of space out wide but the cross was too close to the keeper. Scuffed effort over the bar. Should have done better with chance at the back post. Replaced by Evan Ferguson after 63 minutes.
Facundo Buonanotte – 6: Worked really hard. Involved in some good attacking moves. Unselfish player. Replaced by Adam Lallana
Kaoru Mitoma – 8: A real threat all night and showing signs of his best form. Time and time again, he beat his man at the by-line and put in dangerous crosses.
João Pedro – 9: This boy loves a goal in the Europa League. He left it late today but what a goal it was to seal the win and top spot. He picked up some good positions all night and was Brighton’s main threat.
Substitutes:
Evan Ferguson – 7: Put himself about well after coming off the bench. His powerful effort from standing position was not far away. The keeper looked like he got a hand to it but a goal-kick was given
James Milner – N/A
Adam Lallana – N/A: First action was to get involved in an argument was was booked
Carlos Baleba – N/A