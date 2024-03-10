Brighton player ratings vs Nottingham Forest as under-used £23m ace scores 8 but one 5/10

Albion were far from their fluent best but showed character to eek out a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest so soon after their 4-0 Europa League humiliation at Roma.

The loss in the Italian capital was a painful one to take for head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Seagulls and arrived swiftly after the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham and their exit from the FA Cup at Wolves.

But the Seagulls, cheered on by their home fans, took a significant step forward as the three points took them to seventh in the table and back in the mix to qualify for Europe once more.

The decisive goal arrived on 29 minutes as Andrew Omobamidele headed into his own net after a wicked inswinging freekick from Pascal Gross created confusion.

Albion were overall worthy of their three points, and here’s how each player rated out of 10…

Bart Verbruggen - 7 Fine low save to deny Chris Wood on 70 minutes. Back in the team as De Zerbi continues to rotate. Sound with the gloves, the odd wobble on distribution but a decent display overall

Joel Veltman - 7 Quietly efficient in usual manner down the right. Linked well with Adingra. Very good. Booked for a foul on Hudson Odoi