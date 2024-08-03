Veteran striker Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game – from the penalty spot – against QPR at Loftus Road.

New midfielder Mats Wieffer featured in an Albion shirt for the first time and Yankuba Minteh impressed once again after his move from Newcastle.

Albion were bright in the first-half – and never looked in any danger defensively – but struggled to find the final ball to open the scoring.

Jeremy Sarmiento came the closest with a powerful shot which was well saved and Kaoru Mitoma also made the QPR keeper work.

Albion, who scored nine goals across two games during the Japan tour – had to wait until the second-half to score, with Welbeck sending the keeper the wrong way from the spot after 52 minutes.

It was the lively Minteh, 20, who won the penalty after he nicked the ball high up the field and was fouled as he lined up a shot.

Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers responded well to the goal and finally made Brighton’s defenders do some work but they held firm.

Fabian Hurzeler changed almost the entire team by the 75th mark, with Wieffer, 24, among the nine substitutes.

2 . Jason Steele - 6 A spectator in the first-half. An easy catch as QPR looked to respond to Brighton's opener. The hosts had a few harmless efforts but Steele had to be alert Photo: Masashi Hara / Getty Images

3 . Joel Veltman - 6 Solid defensively and a couple of dangerous crosses Photo: Masashi Hara/Getty Images