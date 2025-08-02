Brighton player ratings vs Southampton: 'Sublime' forward gets a 9 but lessons need to be learned for Albion after Saints fightback

Brighton had won all of their tune-up matches before the trip to St Mary’s – against Wycombe Wanderers, Stoke City, Las Palmas and Coventry City.

But they were all played behind closed doors, so the friendly against Will Still’s Southampton on Saturday (August 2) was the first chance for Brighton fans to see their team in pre-season action.

The travelling Seagulls supporters saw their team dominate proceedings for most of the match.

Yasin Ayari almost opened the scoring but saw his shot well-saved. Yankuba Minteh put the ball past Gavin Bazunu, after good work by Matt O’Riley, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Ryan Manning.

Minteh wasn’t to be denied for long, though, as he picked the ball up out wide, and worked space for a shot – before bending in a low finish into the bottom corner.

The man who set up the goal was Georginio Rutter – who returned to the team following a season-ending injury in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest in March.

Minteh was a real livewire and had a chance to double the visitors’ lead when he was played through on goal but – after sitting a defender down – his pass was behind Mitoma when he perhaps should have gone alone.

The 21-year-old eventually got his second goal, though, with a finish almost identical to his first after he was found by Yasin Ayari.

This was his last action of the game before he was replaced by Harry Howell.

Having been in cruise control, Brighton took their foot off the gas and were made to pay.

Southampton pulled one back through Jay Robinson, whose strike took a big deflection off Lewis Dunk and a diving Jason Steele couldn't reach it

The Saints suddenly were piling on the pressure and were given a penalty with 15 minutes remaining. It was messy from a Brighton point of view, with Matt O’Riley seemingly the one adjudged to have handballed it. It looked harsh and Jan Paul van Hecke was booked for his protests.

Adam Armstrong made no mistake from the spot for Southampton, who looked the most likely team to find a winner but they ran out of time.

Scroll down and click through to see how we rated Brighton’s players:

1 . Southampton 2-2 Brighton Yankuba Minteh scored twice but Brighton let a commanding lead slip in a 2-2 draw with Southampton, in their penultimate pre-season friendly. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2 . Jason Steele – 8 Got his chance to impress, with Bart Verbruggen still yet to feature in pre-season as he recovers from a knee injury. Excellent with his feet today and he was quick off his line when called upon. Three or four times his play out from the back sent the Seagulls flying forward. Not much he could have done about either of the goals. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - 6 Worked hard in the right-back role. Offered an outlet going forward and kept the ball ticking over nicely. Didn’t cover himself in glory defensively late on. Right back is not his favoured position but there were signs he can make the position his own with time Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images