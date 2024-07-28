Brighton player ratings vs Tokyo Verdy: £35m signing dazzles with 9/10 as Newcastle's transfer blunder highlighted again

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard
Published 28th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 13:26 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion finished their pre-season trip to Japan with an entertaining 4-2 win against Tokyo Verdy at the Japan National Stadium.

Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke opened the scoring for the Seagulls with a close range finish from Valentin Barco's corner but Verdy soon hit back with a fine team goal, finished by Yudai Kimura. Albion's £35m summer signing from Newcastle Yankuba Minteh scored his second goal from two games with a very nice finish after good build up play between Danny Welbeck and Ibrahim Osman. Brighton’s gain is certainly Newcastle’s loss after the Magpies sold Minteh due to FFP rules.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler changed all 10 outfield players for the second half but Simon Adingra quickly hit their third with a first time finish from Facundo Buoanotte's accurate cross. It was a lively encounter and Verdy provided a stiff test as they reduced the deficit with a far post header from Naoki Hayashi. But Brighton claimed their fourth thanks to Jeremy Sarmiento’s instinctive finished after Facundo Buoanotte’s driving run.

Here’s how the players rated…

1.

Maybe could have done better with Verdy's goal as he was beaten at the near post. Good distribution for Minteh's goal. All started with good ball out from Steele.

2. Jason Steele 6

Maybe could have done better with Verdy's goal as he was beaten at the near post. Good distribution for Minteh's goal. All started with good ball out from Steele.Photo: Michael Steele

Good delivery with the corner for the opening goal. Has a key role to play at left back as Estupinan remains injured

3. Valentin Barco 7

Good delivery with the corner for the opening goal. Has a key role to play at left back as Estupinan remains injuredPhoto: Michael Steele

Becoming a real leader in this team. Opened the scoring for Brighton with a close range effort from Barco's corner

4. Jan Paul van Hecke 8

Becoming a real leader in this team. Opened the scoring for Brighton with a close range effort from Barco's cornerPhoto: Mike Hewitt

