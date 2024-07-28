Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke opened the scoring for the Seagulls with a close range finish from Valentin Barco's corner but Verdy soon hit back with a fine team goal, finished by Yudai Kimura. Albion's £35m summer signing from Newcastle Yankuba Minteh scored his second goal from two games with a very nice finish after good build up play between Danny Welbeck and Ibrahim Osman. Brighton’s gain is certainly Newcastle’s loss after the Magpies sold Minteh due to FFP rules.