Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke opened the scoring for the Seagulls with a close range finish from Valentin Barco's corner but Verdy soon hit back with a fine team goal, finished by Yudai Kimura. Albion's £35m summer signing from Newcastle Yankuba Minteh scored his second goal from two games with a very nice finish after good build up play between Danny Welbeck and Ibrahim Osman. Brighton’s gain is certainly Newcastle’s loss after the Magpies sold Minteh due to FFP rules.
Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler changed all 10 outfield players for the second half but Simon Adingra quickly hit their third with a first time finish from Facundo Buoanotte's accurate cross. It was a lively encounter and Verdy provided a stiff test as they reduced the deficit with a far post header from Naoki Hayashi. But Brighton claimed their fourth thanks to Jeremy Sarmiento’s instinctive finished after Facundo Buoanotte’s driving run.
Here’s how the players rated…
